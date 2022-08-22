ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17

By DAVID BRANDT
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aitMy_0hQ4jdF100

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Tyler Huntley could have just run out of bounds — after all, it was a preseason game — but the quarterback lowered his shoulder, took on two defenders and powered ahead for the first down.

That's just the way the Baltimore Ravens do things on the football field, whether the games count or not.

Rookie Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards, Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games by beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.

“It means a lot to us, just to show that every time you step on the field with the Ravens, you gotta be ready to play,” Huntley said. “Because we're ready to play. It just shows we're trying to win every time we touch the field.”

Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Huntley's favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona's Kyler Murray and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson haven't played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Likely could provide an intriguing combo at tight end with Ravens star Mark Andrews, who earned an All-Pro nod last season after a breakout season that included 1,361 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

“We took him expecting him to be a really good player,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “I think we feel that way about all our draft picks. He's had some opportunities and has made the most of it.”

It was a solid night for most of the Ravens' draft class. First-round pick Kyle Hamilton broke up a pass in the end zone. Fourth-round pick Damarion Williams snagged an interception. Sixth-round selection Tyler Badie caught a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Ravens rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

Arizona's Jonathan Ward had a few big plays as he tries to make a move for the No. 2 running back spot behind Pro Bowler James Conner. He had a 48-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and a 26-yard catch in the second. Ward's day ended early when he left with a shoulder injury, though the severity wasn't clear.

The Cardinals (1-1) are hoping either Ward, Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams can fill the void left by Chase Edmonds, who ran for a career-high 592 yards last season but left for the Miami Dolphins during free agency.

Trace McSorley — who played in 2019 and 2020 for the Ravens — got the majority of the snaps at quarterback for the Cardinals. He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

McSorley and Guarantano are fighting for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Murray and Colt McCoy.

“I thought it was a little up and down,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said about McSorley. “I think he was trying a little too hard against his old team to start, but he is scrappy, he continues to make plays. I thought we moved the ball well at times.”

Said McSorley: “Not 100% satisfied. Some good things we were able to do, but we need to finish more of some of these drives.”

Justin Tucker made a 29-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The Ravens were able to overcome 12 penalties for 116 yards.

INJURIES

Ravens: RB Nate McCrary (knee) left the game in the second half. ... Rookie DL Travis Jones (knee) left in the second half. Harbaugh called it a hyperextension.

Cardinals: The team said star DE J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he wasn't on the sideline. He also won't travel to Tennessee for next week's practices and game against the Titans. ... S Charles Washington (chest) left in the first half and didn't return. ... Kingsbury said Ward's shoulder injury “shouldn't be too bad.”

UP NEXT

Ravens: They'll wrap up the preseason against Washington at home Saturday.

Cardinals: They'll spend a big chunk of next week in central Tennessee, doing joint practices with the Titans. The teams will play Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Here's the full schedule for the Baltimore Ravens' Countdown to Kickoff

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens start the season on the road this year, playing against the New York Jets on Sept 11. As the team announced Wednesday, country singer Chris Janson, who recorded the hit "Buy Me a Boat," will headline a free party at Power Plant Live! during the Week 1 game.But that's not all. Here's the full schedule of events and festivities for the team's Countdown to Kickoff.Sept. 5-9Week of Winning - Each day fans will be given a unique code on the team's social media platforms, which they can enter for daily prizes, free Dunkin' coffee for a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles sending first overall pick Jackson Holliday to Low-A Delmarva to finish first pro season

After dominating in his first stint of professional baseball, first overall draft pick Jackson Holliday is heading to Low-A Delmarva to close his first season in the Orioles’ system. He’ll make his debut with the Shorebirds on Thursday. Holliday, 18, hit .409 with a 1.167 OPS in eight games in the Florida Complex League, which concluded its season Tuesday. The son of seven-time major league ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL
960 The Ref

Braves edge Pirates, gain ground on Mets

Michael Harris II hit a two run homer in the fifth inning and Jake Odorizzi won his first game with Atlanta as the Braves beat the Pirates 2-1 in Pittsburgh. With the win, the Braves cut the Mets lead to three games in the NL East. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Darrel Williams
960 The Ref

Oneil Cruz has hardest-hit ball recorded by MLB: 122.4 mph

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — If the goal of swinging a bat is to hit the ball hard, then Oneil Cruz did it better than anyone. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie recorded the hardest-hit ball in the seven years that Major League Baseball has measured exit velocity, lashing a single that came off the bat at 122.4 mph in a 14-2 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

What is Maryland getting in Deshawn Harris-Smith & why is it so important?

Maryland just scored again on the recruiting trail, this time landing Paul VI and Team Takeover four-star Deshawn Harris-Smith. Harris-Smith joins two other local products, Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe, to become the third player to commit to Kevin Willard in the class of 2023. All three are ranked within the Top247.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe

Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy