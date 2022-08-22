Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations

Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
TBI Releases New Hate Crime Report
NASHVILLE, TN — Whether something is a hate crime or a hate incident matters little to the victims. They know they have been targeted. Many more hate incidents are reported than hate crimes; hate incidents do not rise to the level of a hate crime and are more likely to violate someone’s civil rights.
WSMV
Suspicious letter prompts local, federal response to Franklin IRS building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious letter prompted local and federal authorities to respond Tuesday morning to the IRS building in Franklin. Franklin Police and Fire Departments responded to the building, located at 127 International Drive, at about 9 a.m. An employee had reported feeling mildly ill after opening the letter.
wmot.org
Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
WSMV
Iraqi family become U.S. citizens in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After living in Nashville for five years, an Iraqi mother of three has finally gained her U.S. citizenship. Zainab Rahman was allowed to leave Baghdad after her husband was murdered. However, she and her children witnessed her husband’s murder in the front yard of their home.
WSMV
State troopers called in to escort WSMV4 Investigative team out of lawmaker’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seeking to clarify a statement made by state Rep. David Byrd, the News4I-Team was escorted out of his office by state troopers at his direction and by Speaker of the House Glenn Casada. A state trooper told the I-Team that we were disrupting business in the...
Phone scammer 'Debra Cook' surrendered self to Metro Nashville PD
A scammer who used phone calls to pose as a worker for the Metro Nashville Police Department and scare residents into paying for nonexistent warrants surrendered herself on Wednesday.
wjle.com
Prisoner caught with marijuana in the jail
A prisoner at the jail last week was found with a bag of marijuana hidden inside an arm brace she was wearing. 38-year-old Vilot Mae Tucker is charged with bringing contraband (marijuana) into a penal institution (jail). Her bond is $5,000 and she will be in court August 25. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on August 17 a corporal and another correctional officer accompanied a nurse into Tucker’s cell to examine her arm because she was wearing an arm brace. When Tucker removed the brace a baggie, containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, fell out onto the floor. The total weight of the bag was six grams. Tucker admitted that the substance was marijuana.
Report shines light on how MNPS has used federal COVID dollars
The report from the Beacon Center questions how some of that money was spent like a quarter of a million dollars on on private music and art classes and $100,000 on artist in partnerships.
Woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
WSMV
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
‘A black eye on the legislature’: TN lawmakers react to Casada indictment
Both Democrats and Republicans alike came together to condemn outgoing Rep. Glen Casada and his chief of staff Cade Cothren, after they were indicted on a myriad of charges.
Suspect accused in Tennessee crime spree denies allegations
Jaquan Berry is a suspect in multiple serious felonies in Giles and Lawrence counties. He spoke from behind bars in the Maury County jail, after his arrest in Columbia, TN earlier this week.
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested
A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
WBBJ
Nashville man cited for allegedly spray-painting bridge
TUPELO, Miss. — A 20-year-old from Nashville is getting a clean-up bill for allegedly spray-painting a bridge. The National Park Service says that the man was seen by one of their employees on a TN 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway, who then reported it to law enforcement. Deputies...
beckersasc.com
HCA national group president stepping down
Chuck Hall, national group president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is stepping down from his position at the end of the year. Mr. Hall has been with HCA for nearly 36 years, the company said Aug. 17. He joined in 1987 as COO of Sam Houston Memorial Hospital in Texas and was named to his current position in 2006.
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
Man accused of stealing WeGo bus sought by Metro police
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said a man stole a WeGo bus on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, there were no passengers on the bus at the time it was stolen.
