Now movie theaters are reaching out for new kinds of measurement. National CineMedia, the advertising network that represents more than 20,600 screens in more than 1,650 theaters, has struck a partnership with audience-measurement company iSpot. Under terms of the pact, iSpot technology will be used to deliver analysis of the incremental reach NCM’s in-cinema commercials generate in addition to linear television. NCM clients will also be able to use iSpot data to generate data on reach, frequency and attribution for their campaigns. “Our agreement with NCM expands the opportunities for our studio and brand clients to plan, buy and optimize video investments holistically...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO