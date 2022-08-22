Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?
The cloud-based software giant is bracing for a near-term slowdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Reasons to Buy Snowflake Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
The cloud-based software company is still a polarizing investment.
Kevin O'Leary Says Inflation Is 'Self-Inflicted.' Can We Break the Cycle?
Who wouldn't want to see inflation go?
I Earned $20 More on My Savings in July Than in June. Here's Why
It's not because I added more money to my account.
National Cinemedia Strikes Measurement Pact With iSpot
Now movie theaters are reaching out for new kinds of measurement. National CineMedia, the advertising network that represents more than 20,600 screens in more than 1,650 theaters, has struck a partnership with audience-measurement company iSpot. Under terms of the pact, iSpot technology will be used to deliver analysis of the incremental reach NCM’s in-cinema commercials generate in addition to linear television. NCM clients will also be able to use iSpot data to generate data on reach, frequency and attribution for their campaigns. “Our agreement with NCM expands the opportunities for our studio and brand clients to plan, buy and optimize video investments holistically...
