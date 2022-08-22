ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
The Hill

No, the IRA is not a carbon tax — but it would be cheaper if it were

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 16, includes provisions for lowering the deficit and lowering prescription drug costs even as it subsidizes substantial investment in renewable sources of clean energy. It devotes $369 billion to those investments. It derives its funding by imposing a 15 percent minimum tax on large corporations and a 1 percent excise tax on corporations’ buying back their own stock; it also funds enhanced IRS enforcement applied to high-income taxpayers.
The Associated Press

Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. Still, inflation is near a four-decade high and is punishing consumers and businesses. And the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame inflation through steep interest rate hikes are raising the risk of an eventual recession. In its revised estimate Thursday, the Commerce Department calculated that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — contracted last quarter, though less than the 1.6% annual decline in the January-March period. In its previous estimate for the April-June quarter, the government had estimated that the economy had shrunk at a 0.9% rate. Consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, grew last quarter, but at a slower 1.5% annual pace, down from 1.8% from January through March.
