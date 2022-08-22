ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Northwest Grizzlies highlighted by talented backfield

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbVwX_0hQ4hWwO00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Northwest Grizzlies finished with a trip to the quarterfinals of the KSHSAA Football Playoffs and an 8-3 record. For most schools that’d be looked at as successful, but it was actually the most losses the grizzlies have had since 2016.

They have been a 5A and 6A powerhouse the last couple of years, but have yet to come home with a state title. That may change this year, but it’ll be up to a new starting quarterback this year, junior Jayce Glasper.

“His job is to get the ball to playmakers in space,” explained Head Coach, Steve Martin. “This offense could be one of the best we’ve had, but it’s going to take some growing pains. We have a new guy, so we’re going to keep the playbook simple for him and let him get comfortable, and then open it up as he gets more comfortable.”

However, he is paired with one of if not the most talented backfield in the state, which should help Glasper transition into the starting 11.

“It’s fun and it makes your job easy,” said senior running back LJ Phillips. “Knowing that I have Cencere Thompson right next to me, I know I may miss a block, but he’s so athletic that he can make a play on his own and save my butt, so it helps a lot.”

The talent of the two running backs does not go unnoticed by their teammates.

“I’m very excited,” added senior offensive lineman, Jacob Lamb. “We have LJ coming back, Cencere coming back, I mean we have the best backfield in 6A at least, I’m ready.”

Nor does their leadership go unrecognized by their head coach.

“They’re dictating what’s going on at practice,” said Martin. “Now, instead of us forcing the culture and forcing the issues, they’re teaching and they’re learning, helping those young guys learn and keep progressing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita Trinity Football is feeling energized with new head coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Trinity Knights are looking to bounce back after a couple of disappointing seasons over the past few years. The last time the Knights had a winning record on the season was in 2015. But with a new head coach in Trey Hall, there’s a reason for optimism at Trinity. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Collegiate Spartans in search of football state title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Collegiate Spartans are looking to make it three straight impressive seasons at the 3A level. “We’ve had good energy and good practices,” explained head coach Troy Black. “We’re getting around pretty good, we’re pretty quick and getting a lot of reps, and that’s been exciting. I really like that.” […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Southeast High games moved due to turf trouble

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A problem with the turf at Wichita’s Southeast High School means no home games will actually be played at home this football season. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools (WPS) said that during a routine inspection, staff noticed that the turf field at Southeast, 127th East and Pawnee, needs to be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WSU’s Jacob Wilson removed from team for violating team rules

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lone high school recruit in the Wichita State University basketball class of 2022, Jacob Wilson, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits. The 6-foot 5-inch Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was committed to the Shockers in April 2022. He was given the last of 13 scholarships. According to Wichita State, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Football
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
KAKE TV

WSU basketball player enters transfer portal

A member of the Wichita State basketball team has entered the transfer portal, before playing his first game with the Shockers. Verbalcommits.com reported Jacob Wilson entered the transfer portal. Wilson signed with the Shockers in April. He was an all state player in Louisiana, and scored 1,875 points during his...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Valley Center football looks to rebound from 2-7 season

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Hornets had a disappointing year last season, finishing with a 2-7 record. Hard to believe, but at one point last season, they were sitting at a 2-1 record before losing six straight to end the year. “Last year was kind of Murphy’s Law for us,” explained head […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KSN News

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne signs with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, Ga. (KSNW) – The Atlanta Hawks signed guard Tyson Etienne, the team announced on Monday. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Etienne was most recently part of the Hawks’ NBA 2K23 Summer League team, where he averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes over five games in Las Vegas. In three […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
KSN News

Derby Panthers have eyes set on returning to state

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Panthers have made the trip to state seven years in a row. They brought home a title three straight years— 2018, 2019 and 2020. Winning is a part of the culture, so of course, they went for the four-peat. But the 2021 6-A state title game was a wake […]
olioiniowa.com

20+ Terrific Places to Eat in Wichita, Kansas

Disclosure: Visit Wichita hosted my trip to Wichita, Kansas, and paid for my meals at some of the places listed below. However, all opinions are my own. Note: This post was originally published in December 2018 but has since been updated with new information. Some cities are known as foodie...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lj Phillips
KSN News

Services for Rep. Gail Finney announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Services for Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) have been announced. Finney died Saturday at the age of 63. She represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state issues. Jackson Mortuary is handling the services. Visitation for […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can use the Chick-fil-A One app […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Amy and Ava Jones home again

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of rehab in Kentucky Amy Jones and her daughter, Ava, are finally home. “It’s been a lot,” said Amy. “It’s just good to be home even though Trey is not here.”. Amy lost her husband Trey when Amy, Ava,...
NICKERSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy