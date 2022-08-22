Read full article on original website
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick
NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
AthlonSports.com
Report: Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing During His 10-Day Absence
Tom Brady was away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about 10 days. Leaving your team behind during the preseason is rare, especially from a franchise quarterback. But it turns out it was for a pretty good reason. According to Pro Football Network, Tom Brady went on a family vacation...
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today
Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts
Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade
Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
Jason LaCanfora: I don't think Deshaun Watson will ever get back to being the player he was in Houston
Will Deshaun Watson get back to being the star player he was in Houston? Jason LaCanfora says he won’t. Hear why when he joined Baskin and Phelps!
Herschel Walker Declines Debate: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker has reportedly declined an invitation to debate his opponent in the U.S. Senate race. Walker, who starred collegiately at Georgia, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state. His opponent is Senator Raphael Warnock. The former NFL star has...
Look: Veteran Wide Receiver Wants To Play With Aaron Rodgers
Kenny Stills is looking for help to land himself in Green Bay. On Twitter Monday, the veteran receiver asked his followers to "flood Aaron Rodgers mentions" and let the reigning MVP that he'd love to come play with him. A former Saint, Dolphin and Texan, Stills enjoyed a fair amount...
FOX Sports
Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer
Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
Disgusting behavior from some Browns fans defending Watson
You stay classy Cleveland. The situation surrounding Deshaun Watson is a serious one. Nearly 30 woman have accused the Browns quarterback with sexual misconduct and 24 filed lawsuits.
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up
At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million.
Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon. "I don’t think it’s going...
Lions Make Call On Jameson Williams: NFL World Reacts
The Detroit Lions are being understandably prudent about how they handle rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' this summer. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game back in January, was one of Detroit's first round picks this spring. On Tuesday, the Lions placed the former Alabama star on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.
