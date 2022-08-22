Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build helps single mother provide home for her son
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, built a house for a single mother and her 10-year-old son on Wednesday. This year’s recipient Shaunna Toohey from Appleton spent over a year going through the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Service League serves free school supplies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Service League is hosting a back-to-school store. Students in the area are able to get socks, shoes, and everything else that they need to have a great school year, for free. Anna Burnette, co-chair of Green Bay Service League Back to...
whby.com
Appleton Schools get $20K in supplies through donation
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton School District receives a sizeable donation of school supplies. The Dixon Ticonderoga Company, makers of the famous yellow number 2 pencils, is giving Appleton Schools 900-packs of pencils and 800 art supply kits worth $20,000. The kits include sketchbooks, inkjet paper, and other supplies. The donation...
wearegreenbay.com
Pod living offers another option for families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeast Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
wearegreenbay.com
HealthWatch: Specialty Training for the Tiniest of Patients
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every baby deserves a healthy start in life. When a baby is born too early, however, that healthy start can require some specialized training. The Advocate Aurora Simulation Center at Aurora BayCare Medical Center provides nurses-in-training the skills and experience they need when caring for the most fragile new lives.
spectrumnews1.com
Philanthropist Mary Beth Nienhaus has made thousands of lives in Appleton better
APPLETON, Wis.— Hank Grishaber wanted to send a message. Fortunately for him, he had a means to do so. So outside of Hank & Karen’s bar on the city’s southeast side, he changed the letters on his marquee and said what he wanted to say: MARY BETH N. THANKS FOR ALL YOU DO.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Wild Goose Exchange in Appleton
(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.
wearegreenbay.com
Howe Community Resource Center providing school supplies for all students
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howe Community Resource Center is helping out its students by providing school supplies for every child enrolled at the Howe Community School this year. According to a release, the Howe Community Resource Center recognizes the need to provide this resource to families of...
seehafernews.com
Community Steps Up to Help Family of a Man Who Died at a Kaukauna Paper Mill
People have stepped up to help the family of the man who died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna last week. OSHA is investigating what caused the death of 29-year-old Aaron Hobart on August 16th, but it may take several months for the full details will be released. A...
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ride with the Lights’ benefits Police Lights of Christmas program this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s lights on for a great local program. Ride along if you can but if you prefer to show your support for a great local program, you can just eat!. Local 5 Live gets a preview of ‘Ride with the Lights’ where proceeds benefit the Police Lights of Christmas Program.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County Candle Company celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Candle Company celebrated Ukraine’s Independence Day through a candle lighting ceremony called “Light to Unite.”. The candles they lit were yellow and blue, paying homage to the country’s colors. The business owner’s grandmother Luba Derkacz says, “I’m proud...
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
wtaq.com
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
New playground opens in Fond du Lac
A new obstacle course playground opened at Pier Elementary School in Fond du Lac. The new playground features an obstacle course.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
wearegreenbay.com
Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh YMCA Tennis and Pickleball Center hosts open house
(WFRV) – Pickleball is growing in popularity, and a local center in Oshkosh is the perfect place to give it whack. The open house is from Monday through Thursday and there are Tennis and Pickleball activities. People can learn to play and the whole family is recommended to stop by.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Public Library’s Fairy Walk happening August 22
(WFRV) – It is like a magical book coming to life. Ashley from the Kaukauna Public Library joined Local 5 Live to talk about Monday’s event. One of the highlights is the Fairy House Building Contest. The Fairy Walk is on August 22 from 5 p.m. to 7...
wearegreenbay.com
AVB Community Band spreading its concert sites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will present eight concerts in four venues for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. “Because of the Green Bay Packers schedule, we have had to make some changes to our fall schedule, so a few of our concerts have been moved from the normal Monday night schedule,” Brent Hussin, band manager, tells patrons in a newsletter.
