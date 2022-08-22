ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Service League serves free school supplies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Service League is hosting a back-to-school store. Students in the area are able to get socks, shoes, and everything else that they need to have a great school year, for free. Anna Burnette, co-chair of Green Bay Service League Back to...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Appleton Schools get $20K in supplies through donation

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton School District receives a sizeable donation of school supplies. The Dixon Ticonderoga Company, makers of the famous yellow number 2 pencils, is giving Appleton Schools 900-packs of pencils and 800 art supply kits worth $20,000. The kits include sketchbooks, inkjet paper, and other supplies. The donation...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pod living offers another option for families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeast Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Hobart, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Specialty Training for the Tiniest of Patients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every baby deserves a healthy start in life. When a baby is born too early, however, that healthy start can require some specialized training. The Advocate Aurora Simulation Center at Aurora BayCare Medical Center provides nurses-in-training the skills and experience they need when caring for the most fragile new lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: The Wild Goose Exchange in Appleton

(WFRV) – Today’s retail therapy gives vintage, quality clothing and it’s curated at a new local business. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Aydan and his business The Wild Goose Exchange where the business model not only helps the environment by creates a community.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Howe Community Resource Center providing school supplies for all students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howe Community Resource Center is helping out its students by providing school supplies for every child enrolled at the Howe Community School this year. According to a release, the Howe Community Resource Center recognizes the need to provide this resource to families of...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Charity#Wfrv#Wisconsinites#Paul S Pantry#Gofundme#Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County Candle Company celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Candle Company celebrated Ukraine’s Independence Day through a candle lighting ceremony called “Light to Unite.”. The candles they lit were yellow and blue, paying homage to the country’s colors. The business owner’s grandmother Luba Derkacz says, “I’m proud...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Charities
wtaq.com

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh YMCA Tennis and Pickleball Center hosts open house

(WFRV) – Pickleball is growing in popularity, and a local center in Oshkosh is the perfect place to give it whack. The open house is from Monday through Thursday and there are Tennis and Pickleball activities. People can learn to play and the whole family is recommended to stop by.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kaukauna Public Library’s Fairy Walk happening August 22

(WFRV) – It is like a magical book coming to life. Ashley from the Kaukauna Public Library joined Local 5 Live to talk about Monday’s event. One of the highlights is the Fairy House Building Contest. The Fairy Walk is on August 22 from 5 p.m. to 7...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

AVB Community Band spreading its concert sites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will present eight concerts in four venues for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. “Because of the Green Bay Packers schedule, we have had to make some changes to our fall schedule, so a few of our concerts have been moved from the normal Monday night schedule,” Brent Hussin, band manager, tells patrons in a newsletter.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy