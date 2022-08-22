ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Seahawks somehow managing to make QB situation even worse

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expressed his belief that Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both No. 1 quarterbacks. The Seattle Seahawks are one of the teams that has quarterback questions entering the 2022 regular season. After trading star Russell Westbrook to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks received Drew Lock in return. Lock would then compete with veteran Geno Smith for the Week 1 starting job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy