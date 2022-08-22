Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit Tigers lose to San Francisco Giants, 3-1: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (47-76) vs. San Francisco Giants (60-61) When: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Comerica Park. ...
Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a massive personality. That personality has brought a renewed sense of energy to the Lions organization and its fan base. However, Monday was an uncharacteristic day for the Lions head coach. He was at practice, but he was the only coach there. Campbell allowed his players to run […] The post Dan Campbell’s unique practice decision draws intriguing reactions from Lions players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClickOnDetroit.com
High school football is here! Check out the top 25 seniors in Detroit area
It’s that time of year again, which is heaven for those who love high school football. The season starts this week throughout the state, and as usual, there are plenty of players to watch throughout the fall who will be playing college football next year. In honor of that,...
ESPN
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and rookie Aidan Hutchinson get roasted on Hard Knocks
Josh Adams, a Motown-based comedian, crashed the Detroit Lions team activity meeting with a boatload of jokes for head coach Dan Campbell, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and anyone in his vicinity. Adams' roasting session was included on the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Lions. "I didn't know Coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Browns center JC Tretter retires, points to union role affecting chances to play
JC Tretter won't be riding to the rescue for the Browns because the longtime NFL center announced Thursday on social media he's retiring. Although Tretter says his days as an offensive lineman are done, he will remain president of the NFL Players Association. ...
Jared Goff Will Sit Preseason Finale, Starters Will Suit Up
Dan Campbell reveals plans for the usage of starters in the third preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Detroit Tigers go from no-hit to 6-1 win over Giants with big 5th inning
San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb entered the fifth inning with a no-hitter intact. He exited with two outs and six earned runs. The Detroit Tigers loaded the bases with one out; with two outs, they rattled off three straight singles to chase Webb. A two-run double from Willi Castro off lefty reliever Thomas...
Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James.
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football News
Michigan vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Michigan (0-0), Colorado State (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0