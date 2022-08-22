Read full article on original website
WISN
Mitchell Park Domes closed after break-in
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes was shut down Wednesday following an overnight break-in and vandalism. The Domes are among the city's top tourist sites with 250,000 visitors annually from 100 different countries. But Wednesday's shutdown caught visitors by surprise. They had no notice until they arrived to find the doors locked.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vandalism closes Mitchell Park Domes
MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes were closed for business Wednesday, Aug. 24 after someone broke in. Sheriff's officials said the person entered through the front lobby overnight. There was no sign of forced entry, but damage was done to the basement area. Nothing appeared to have been taken. It's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house, garage fire near 83rd and Nash; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 25 responded to the scene of a house and garage fire near 83rd and Nash. One person is dead. No firefighters are injured. Both MFD and Milwaukee police are investigating. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire...
Break-in at Mitchell Park Domes, closed during investigation
The Mitchell Park Domes are temporarily closed Wednesday after someone broke in, threw trash around and damaged items in the facility's basement.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
wtmj.com
I43 reopens at Holt Avenue following death investigation
UPDATE @ 1:45 P.M. – All lanes of I-43 South are reopened once again. MILWAUKEE- A police investigation has shut down all lanes southbound on I43 at Holt Avenue. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 10:30 this morning. A Tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are ‘investigating a death in the area’.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire, tenants must be out by Friday
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Some tenants at Brown Deer's River Place Apartments must be out by Friday, Aug. 26, the North Shore Fire Marshal said, after a fire Saturday led to a partial roof collapse and left about 100 displaced. Residents Tuesday scrambled for movers, worked to get their furniture...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, fire near 22nd and Center; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Reports of a shooting and house fire sent police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Wednesday night, Aug. 24. One woman is dead and three others are wounded as a result of the shooting. While responding to the shooting, a fire started at a separate home nearby.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman fell from vehicle on 35th Street viaduct, died
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct early Sunday, Aug. 21 as Lynnette Trinkle of Milwaukee. The medical examiner said she was 18. She died after she was "seen hanging out of a car window when she fell," the medical examiner's report says.
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Metro Market theft; baby formula, other merchandise
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for the public's help to identify and locate a man suspected of stealing a large amount of baby formula and other merchandise from the Metro Market store near 124th and Capitol Drive on July 19. Less than an hour after an alert went out, officials noted the suspect was located.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
CBS 58
Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mobile home fire, grandma badly burned returns home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Doctors say it's a miracle a West Allis grandmother badly burned in a mobile home fire June 19 survived the ordeal. She returned home from the hospital Aug. 16. Kimberly Guy's burns weren't the only thing doctors tended to. "Well, it's been a long road," said...
