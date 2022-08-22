ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

WRAL News

One person shot in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
cbs17

4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
WRAL News

Brother charged with murder in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd faces gun charge in separate case

Winston-Salem, N.C. — One of the brothers charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd appeared Wednesday in federal court. Authorities are holding Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo in Forsyth County Jail on a federal immigration detainer to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate whether he is in the country legally. He's been detained there since Aug. 16.
cbs17

Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
WRAL News

Man dies after Fayetteville shooting

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
