Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Landlord charged with stealing guns and valuables belonging to murdered Deputy Ned Byrd
Raleigh, N.C. — The landlord of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged in the theft of Byrd's guns and other items worth thousands of dollars days after his death. Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts with larceny of a...
cbs17
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
WRAL
Autopsy: Police shot man 11 times in attempt to end attack that included Molotov cocktails.
Raleigh, N.C. — A man killed in May by Raleigh police was shot 11 times, an autopsy report shows. Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez, 37, died May 7 after what police describe as an attack on the department's Southeast District headquarters. Rodriguez-Nunez set fire to police vehicles and through Molotov cocktails at...
Man who threw molotov cocktails at RPD officers was not intoxicated, autospy report finds
The man who threw molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers in May did not have any alcohol or common drugs of abuse in his system, according to an autopsy report.
Goldsboro police want to identify men who broke into business, tried to rob safe
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department is attempting to locate two men seen breaking into a business last week. Officers on Friday responded to the Longhorn Business Center, located at 1716 Highway 117, at 4:30 a.m. Investigators said the individuals, who have not been identified, cut through a...
cbs17
21-year-old facing first-degree murder in early Wednesday morning Fayetteville shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Homicide Unit has identified, arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the early morning convenience store shooting at the corner of Murchison and Shaw Mill Roads. Zavion Richburg, 21, is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no...
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
Police arrest Raleigh man on murder charge three weeks after shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man wanted on a murder charge three weeks after a shooting they allege he was responsible for. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Willie George Jones, 42, last week. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was shot...
Brother charged with murder in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd faces gun charge in separate case
Winston-Salem, N.C. — One of the brothers charged with the murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd appeared Wednesday in federal court. Authorities are holding Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo in Forsyth County Jail on a federal immigration detainer to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to investigate whether he is in the country legally. He's been detained there since Aug. 16.
cbs17
Raleigh roads cleared after police respond to personal situation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 at Mile Marker 301 and Rock Quarry Road along the bridge have cleared after Raleigh police responded to what they considered a personal situation. Six police cruisers were seen responding to the personal situation and an officer told CBS 17 they were “dealing...
'I will never forgive them': Ned Byrd's sister speaks Only on WRAL
Family, friends and community members are still grieving the shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. WRAL News spoke with Byrd’s sister, Mignon Perkins, and his uncle, Walter Penney. Perkins spared no mercy for the two brothers charged with murder in Byrd’s shooting death. “They don't need...
Man dies after Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man died Wednesday following a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Murchison Road around 3:30 a.m., where they found Ricardo Pittman, 35, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Pittman was transported to Cape Fear Valley...
cbs17
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Bladen County Sheriff's detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn't have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51, from Fayetteville, said...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
cbs17
Police: Man shot in neck in Fayetteville, investigation underway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck early Tuesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at about 1 a.m. near the 700 block of Italy Court. When they arrived, they say they found a man with...
WRAL
Grand jury charges brothers with murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Grand jury charges brothers with murder of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd, who was found shot on Aug. 11 in southeastern Raleigh. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Ryan Terhune.
