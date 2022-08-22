ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Insider David Lombardi Confirms Jimmy Garoppolo’s Teammates Say He’s ‘Really Hard to Get a Hold Of’

By Tim Crean
 3 days ago

After taking the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game at the end of the 2021 NFL season, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the off man out in the Bay Area heading into 2022. Kyle Shanahan is planning on handing the team over to Trey Lance this season, and the local media seems to be helping with that transition. A recent piece in the San Francisco Chronicle painted Garoppolo in an unflattering light, and The Athletic’s 49ers insider David Lombardi confirmed at least part of the report is true.

Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t respond to teammates’ messages, per reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0BVC_0hQ4f7he00
Jimmy Garoppolo | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Being an NFL quarterback is more than just handing the ball off and throwing it down the field. Successful QBs need to be the leaders of not just the offense or even the team. They need to be the main man for the entire organization.

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to hand the signal-calling reigns from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance , reports are coming out that Jimmy G is not an organizational leader.

With the 2022 NFL season less than three weeks away, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver published an unflattering piece about the 49ers QB.

The crux of the report is that Garoppolo “disappeared” in the offseason (h/t CBS Sports ). His teammates, coaches, and 49ers executives couldn’t reach Jimmy G when he was away from the facility, even in the period right after he signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal in 2018.

It’s unclear where this report came from, but it could make an already soft Jimmy Garoppolo trade market non-existent.

A 49ers insider confirmed Jimmy G’s communications skills are a running joke

While the Jimmy Garoppolo reports seemingly came out of nowhere, The Athletic’s David Lombardi says Jimmy G’s communication skills weren’t a secret around the team.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show , Lombardi told McAfee, “I don’t think [the report] has come out of nowhere.”

“George Kittle, for example, has been joking for a couple years that Jimmy G is really hard to get a hold of in the offseason,” Lombardi said. “For those close to the team, this is not surprising. The fact that it’s being made into something this big is surprising.”

Lombardi’s point is that while Jimmy G’s communication skills aren’t great and the subject of a running joke in the 49ers locker room, his teammates don’t think this makes him a bad leader. In fact, Lombardi also shared how, in seasons past, Garoppolo was “the ring leader,” getting 49ers together in the offseason to work out together.

The fact that the Chronicle report seems to be skewed to paint Garoppolo in a bad light makes it even more curious. It could signal that 49ers fans are in for a drama-filled season as Trey Lance tries to become a franchise QB with Garoppolo still waiting in the wings.

Comments / 109

Guest
3d ago

Jimmy G. Saved the 49ers bacon when they traded for him. I believe the 49ers record at that time was 0-8; then Jimmy G. Came and helped them win the rest of the games. Maybe a change in coaching staff might be in order, what do you think?

Reply(4)
25
Oodles of Noodles
3d ago

not Jimmy G problem but how the coaches and GM mishandled the situation. If you ain't starting him, place him as backup until there is a trade. Heads gonna roll if 49ERS don't make the playoffs under Lance

Reply(7)
19
Mike
3d ago

It is strange that all of a sudden Jimmy G is not good. This guy took them to a Super Bowl. Yet he is not good enough. I understand that he is injury prone. However, so are a lot of quarterbacks. However, do not just cast him aside like he is not good enough.

Reply(8)
23
