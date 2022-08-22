Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
1 hospitalized after tanker-truck fire temporarily shuts down northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
A driver was hospitalized after a tanker truck caught fire on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita late Monday, prompting a brief closure of northbound lanes.
Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas
Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect
"He made eye contact with me and decided that I wasn't good enough to stop and help," said the victim. "Honestly, I don't want any negative outcome, but I want him to take accountability for what he did to me."
Authorities ID bicyclist, 69, killed in crash in Irvine
Authorities Wednesday identified a bicyclist who police say was killed in a crash involving a stopped truck in Irvine. The crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and the man died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s...
Crash in Beverly Hills closes parts of Doheny Drive and Clifton Way
Two people were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions after a violent crash in Beverly Hills. The two-car crash happened at about 8 p.m., and began after one of the two vehicles attempted to flee from police conducting a traffic stop. The car sped from the area before violently slamming into the other. Two of the three people inside one of the cars were rushed to a hospital due to undisclosed injuries. Their status is still unknown.According to Beverly Hills police, since the crash occurred so soon after the attempted traffic stop they weren't officially in pursuit of the driver.Following the crash, officers approached the car with guns drawn since they were unsure what could have prompted the driver to speed away from them in such a manner. The reason police were attempting to stop the vehicle was still unknown.
Boy suffers brain injury after being hit by vehicle while riding bike in Camarillo parking lot
A 14-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Camarillo earlier this month remains hospitalized with a brain injury, his mother told KTLA on Monday. The crash occurred about around 12:25 p.m. Aug. 5 along Promenade Drive south of East Ventura Boulevard, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
NBC Los Angeles
Shocking Moped Hit-and-Run in Downtown LA is Caught on Camera
Shocking traffic cam video shows a Mini Cooper plow into a restaurant worker on a moped in downtown LA before the driver takes off, and is chased by another vehicle. Miguel Velazquez, 20, was struck from behind at about 12:35 a.m. Aug. 14 while stopped at a traffic signal at Third and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2 injured in violent crash in Beverly Hills, police say
Police are investigating a major crash in Beverly Hills that sent two people to the hospital.
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
NBC Los Angeles
Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead
A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Water main break drenches residential street in Encino
An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
Teen girl sought for shooting of two people in San Pedro
A boy and woman were hospitalized after being shot in San Pedro, authorities said. The suspect, described as a teenage girl, remained at large.
NBC Los Angeles
Intruder Killed in Shootout During Attempted Burglary at Riverside Apartment
A intruder at a Riverside apartment complex was shot and killed early Wednesday in a shootout with a resident during an attempted burglary, police said. Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. They found the homeowner and intruder suffering from gunshot wounds.
North Hollywood man arrested for abusing toddler son who suffered head and brain injuries, LAPD says
A man was arrested in North Hollywood for allegedly abusing his 14-month-old son and leaving him with permanent head and brain injuries.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
NBC Los Angeles
Brink's Driver Asleep During Multi-Million Dollar Truck Stop Jewel Heist, Lawsuit Says
One of two Brink's truck drivers was snoozing when thieves pulled off a multi-million dollar jewelry heist last month at a freeway truck stop north of Los Angeles, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company. The claim was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed by Brink's against more...
lagunabeachindy.com
Man accused of bludgeoning aunt arrested after South Laguna standoff
A Laguna Beach man suspected of bludgeoning his aunt was arrested after a six-hour standoff Tuesday that ended after officers put tear gas into a South Laguna home. Shaun Brant, 31, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At 10:20 .m., a woman called...
NBC Los Angeles
Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over
Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. When police arrived they spoke with an employee who said that the headstones...
