Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]

28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas

Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
SAN DIMAS, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Ventura, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID bicyclist, 69, killed in crash in Irvine

Authorities Wednesday identified a bicyclist who police say was killed in a crash involving a stopped truck in Irvine. The crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and the man died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Crash in Beverly Hills closes parts of Doheny Drive and Clifton Way

Two people were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions after a violent crash in Beverly Hills. The two-car crash happened at about 8 p.m., and began after one of the two vehicles attempted to flee from police conducting a traffic stop. The car sped from the area before violently slamming into the other. Two of the three people inside one of the cars were rushed to a hospital due to undisclosed injuries. Their status is still unknown.According to Beverly Hills police, since the crash occurred so soon after the attempted traffic stop they weren't officially in pursuit of the driver.Following the crash, officers approached the car with guns drawn since they were unsure what could have prompted the driver to speed away from them in such a manner. The reason police were attempting to stop the vehicle was still unknown. 
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shocking Moped Hit-and-Run in Downtown LA is Caught on Camera

Shocking traffic cam video shows a Mini Cooper plow into a restaurant worker on a moped in downtown LA before the driver takes off, and is chased by another vehicle. Miguel Velazquez, 20, was struck from behind at about 12:35 a.m. Aug. 14 while stopped at a traffic signal at Third and Flower streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fatal Amazon Truck Collision Leaves One Dead

A fatal collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a Camaro leaves one person dead in Cypress. Shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday Cypress police responded to the intersection of Katella Ave. and Holder St. to investigate a collision. The passenger of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by...
CYPRESS, CA
KTLA

Water main break drenches residential street in Encino

An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Intruder Killed in Shootout During Attempted Burglary at Riverside Apartment

A intruder at a Riverside apartment complex was shot and killed early Wednesday in a shootout with a resident during an attempted burglary, police said. Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. They found the homeowner and intruder suffering from gunshot wounds.
RIVERSIDE, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over

Multiple headstones in a Long Beach cemetery were vandalized including being knocked down. On Monday around 10 a.m. police responded to a call of vandalism at a Sunnyside Cemetery near the 1100 block of East Willow St. When police arrived they spoke with an employee who said that the headstones...
LONG BEACH, CA

