Two people were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions after a violent crash in Beverly Hills. The two-car crash happened at about 8 p.m., and began after one of the two vehicles attempted to flee from police conducting a traffic stop. The car sped from the area before violently slamming into the other. Two of the three people inside one of the cars were rushed to a hospital due to undisclosed injuries. Their status is still unknown.According to Beverly Hills police, since the crash occurred so soon after the attempted traffic stop they weren't officially in pursuit of the driver.Following the crash, officers approached the car with guns drawn since they were unsure what could have prompted the driver to speed away from them in such a manner. The reason police were attempting to stop the vehicle was still unknown.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO