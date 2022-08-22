Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon
Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Soggy bus stop forecast
TONIGHT: Rain will linger through the overnight hours are temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Rain chances will continue early tomorrow morning. Rain gear will be needed for the bus stop tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on throughout the day on Monday as temperatures stay on the cooler side in the lower 80s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
Ozarks First.com
Dinosaur tracks become visible in Texas park amid drought
(NEXSTAR) – Visitors at a Texas state park last week were treated to a rare glimpse of 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks exposed by the extreme drought gripping much of the U.S. Southwest. The tracks, preserved in limestone at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, are usually covered by...
THV11
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
Ozarks First.com
Casa of Southwest Missouri’s Casablanca Event
The Casa of Southwest Missouri’s Casablanca event is happening September 9th. You don’t want to miss it!
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October
It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
Arkansas this weekend: Bluegrass and Fried Chicken in Mountain View
Fans of bluegrass and fried chicken have a solid reason to head to Mountain View this weekend.
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
Ozarks First.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri
The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is coming up this weekend at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Eplex!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
Washington County Fair: Largest county fair in Arkansas
Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.
Central Arkansas sees cost of lumber going down
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We have all felt the impact of higher costs on everyday things, but luckily, if you've been working on home projects, you could soon see some relief. The sky-high lumber prices that we've all seen during the height of the pandemic have now begun to come down.
Kait 8
U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
Kait 8
Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them. Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union. According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health...
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
