Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon

Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Soggy bus stop forecast

TONIGHT: Rain will linger through the overnight hours are temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Rain chances will continue early tomorrow morning. Rain gear will be needed for the bus stop tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on throughout the day on Monday as temperatures stay on the cooler side in the lower 80s.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
State
Arkansas State
Ozarks First.com

Dinosaur tracks become visible in Texas park amid drought

(NEXSTAR) – Visitors at a Texas state park last week were treated to a rare glimpse of 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks exposed by the extreme drought gripping much of the U.S. Southwest. The tracks, preserved in limestone at Dinosaur Valley State Park near Fort Worth, are usually covered by...
TEXAS STATE
THV11

ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Family Fun at The 82nd Arkansas State Fair Kicks Off in October

It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ozarks First.com

Cattle Baron's Ball of Southwest Missouri

The Cattle Baron’s Ball of Southwest Missouri is coming up this weekend at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Eplex!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
MISSOURI STATE
Environment
THV11

Central Arkansas sees cost of lumber going down

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — We have all felt the impact of higher costs on everyday things, but luckily, if you've been working on home projects, you could soon see some relief. The sky-high lumber prices that we've all seen during the height of the pandemic have now begun to come down.
ECONOMY
Kait 8

U.S. Postal Service holds job fair in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Postal Service held a job fair Wednesday in Jonesboro at their main location off of Race Street. USPS is hiring for several positions across Northeast Arkansas, and wanted to give job seekers the opportunity to discuss careers and ask questions in person. However, for those not able to make it, it is not too late.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them. Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union. According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

