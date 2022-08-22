It's almost fair time in the great of Arkansas. Get ready for the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock this October. The fun all takes place from October 14 to October 23. At the 82nd Arkansas State Fair, there will, of course, be all the fun on the midway with carnival games and rides. Plus livestock, creative arts and tons of delicious food to enjoy. There will also be a lineup of free concerts with gate admission.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO