Read full article on original website
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had no comment about a significant departure from his JR Motorsports team this week. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NFL・
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
JR Motorsports gives critical updates about its racing future in 2023 and beyond
JR Motorsports is working to find Noah Gragson's replacement and keeping four full-time teams. Plus, a big update on JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
NBC Sports
Kyle Larson says he should have raced Chase Elliott with ‘more respect’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson said Tuesday that he should have raced Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott with “more respect” at the end of Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International. Larson made the comments after a Monday Hendrick competition meeting that he called “positive” and...
Martinsville Test Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR test results from Tuesday and Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at the half-mile of Martinsville Speedway. The test was conducted by NASCAR to test a variety of different options for the next race. View Martinsville test results for the NASCAR Cup...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway
Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR at Daytona: Ranking the ‘must-win’ drivers
One playoff spot remains unclaimed heading into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night. There are 15 drivers who have locked themselves into the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning at least one of the 26-race regular season’s first 25 races, leaving just one open spot heading into the regular season finale this Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Alex Bowman to be featured on 'NASCAR Rivals' video game cover
Alex Bowman will be featured on the cover of "NASCAR Rivals," a new video game coming out for Nintendo Switch on October 14. The driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is one of several NASCAR Cup Series competitors to be featured in the cover art of the video game from Motorsport Games.
FOX Sports
Blaney, Truex, other contenders facing one last shot at Daytona
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — With a 25-point lead on Martin Truex Jr. for the final playoff spot, Ryan Blaney wishes he could feel comfortable about his playoff prospects. And he might feel somewhat comfortable, if not for the site of the regular-season finale Saturday. Does Blaney believe he controls...
CBS Sports
Jeff Gordon to return to racing in Porsche Carerra Cup at Indianapolis
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will come out of retirement and return to the driver's seat on Labor Day weekend to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carerra Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gordon will drive a No. 24 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car as part of the invitational class around the speedway's 2.439 mile, 14-turn infield road course Sept. 2-4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
Kyle Larson on meeting after Watkins Glen race: 'I probably should have a little more respect next time'
Kyle Larson won Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, New York, but it didn’t come without some controversy over a move he made in the final laps. On a restart with about five laps to go, Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott and sent the No. 9 car wide in the first turn of the road course. The move helped Larson pull off a victory and seal his spot in the NASCAR playoffs.
NBC Sports
Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona
It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch’s injury casts a shadow over the wild playoff picture
NASCAR is set for a classic finale at Daytona while Kurt Busch's injury affects the playoff grid. Plus, a deep dive into the battle for the final playoff spot.
racer.com
OPINION: NASCAR's playoff stage is just about set
Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner at Daytona International Speedway and heads into Saturday night’s regular-season finale as the driver on the playoff grid bubble. Martin Truex Jr., the first driver below the playoff grid cutline, has never won a superspeedway race. In his last five Daytona races, Truex has one top-10 finish and, in three of those five races, finished 25th or worse.
NBC Sports
Competition director Ryan Pemberton leaves JR Motorsports
JR Motorsports director of competition Ryan Pemberton has left the Xfinity Series team after 10 years. The team announced Wednesday that Pemberton and JRM, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., have parted ways “amicably.”. L.W. Miller, the team’s director of motorsports, will serve as interim director of competition for the...
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Watkins Glen viewership numbers; Indycar and NHRA included. Over the weekend, NASCAR raced in New York on the road course of Watkins Glen International. Meanwhile, the Indycar Series raced on the short track in St. Louis at WWT Raceway. View the NASCAR tv ratings for every race in 2022 below.
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0