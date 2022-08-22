ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Aj Allmendinger
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Joey Logano
Person
Daniil Kvyat
Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Martinsville Test Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR test results from Tuesday and Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded at the half-mile of Martinsville Speedway. The test was conducted by NASCAR to test a variety of different options for the next race. View Martinsville test results for the NASCAR Cup...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Joe Gibbs Racing#Bell Brings#Toyota Home Eighth#Toyota Post Race#Dewalt
FanSided

NASCAR at Daytona: Ranking the ‘must-win’ drivers

One playoff spot remains unclaimed heading into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night. There are 15 drivers who have locked themselves into the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning at least one of the 26-race regular season’s first 25 races, leaving just one open spot heading into the regular season finale this Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Blaney, Truex, other contenders facing one last shot at Daytona

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — With a 25-point lead on Martin Truex Jr. for the final playoff spot, Ryan Blaney wishes he could feel comfortable about his playoff prospects. And he might feel somewhat comfortable, if not for the site of the regular-season finale Saturday. Does Blaney believe he controls...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
CBS Sports

Jeff Gordon to return to racing in Porsche Carerra Cup at Indianapolis

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon will come out of retirement and return to the driver's seat on Labor Day weekend to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carerra Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gordon will drive a No. 24 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car as part of the invitational class around the speedway's 2.439 mile, 14-turn infield road course Sept. 2-4.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Fox News

Kyle Larson on meeting after Watkins Glen race: 'I probably should have a little more respect next time'

Kyle Larson won Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, New York, but it didn’t come without some controversy over a move he made in the final laps. On a restart with about five laps to go, Larson made contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott and sent the No. 9 car wide in the first turn of the road course. The move helped Larson pull off a victory and seal his spot in the NASCAR playoffs.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NBC Sports

Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona

It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

OPINION: NASCAR's playoff stage is just about set

Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner at Daytona International Speedway and heads into Saturday night’s regular-season finale as the driver on the playoff grid bubble. Martin Truex Jr., the first driver below the playoff grid cutline, has never won a superspeedway race. In his last five Daytona races, Truex has one top-10 finish and, in three of those five races, finished 25th or worse.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Competition director Ryan Pemberton leaves JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports director of competition Ryan Pemberton has left the Xfinity Series team after 10 years. The team announced Wednesday that Pemberton and JRM, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., have parted ways “amicably.”. L.W. Miller, the team’s director of motorsports, will serve as interim director of competition for the...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Watkins Glen viewership numbers; Indycar and NHRA included. Over the weekend, NASCAR raced in New York on the road course of Watkins Glen International. Meanwhile, the Indycar Series raced on the short track in St. Louis at WWT Raceway. View the NASCAR tv ratings for every race in 2022 below.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy