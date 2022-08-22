ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Tar Heels amping up pursuit for five-star guard?

The pursuit for five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff. North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class but there’s no reason to worry as there’s a long ways to go. And it appears as if the Tar Heels have their eyes on Johnson as one of the key recruits they are targeting. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings and with 18 offers in his recruitment, things are certainly heating up. Johnson recently caught up with Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
