A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened. It had been a great day for the young teenager who had just finished his first day of high school at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design. "He was so excited telling me about it. And then this," said his mother Kiri Willis. Police said Willis was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO