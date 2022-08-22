Read full article on original website
Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too
Police forces around the U.S. have gone dark due to abrupt resignations.
Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother
A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
Police release video of officer shooting a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field airport
Dallas police released video Tuesday of the incident involving a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field before an officer shot her. The woman, wearing a black hoodie, looked to be aiming the weapon in the air late Monday morning before she bought it down and pointed it straight, prompting 15-year Dallas police veteran Ronald Cronin to shoot immediately.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave
Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
Watch: Woman slips out of handcuffs and shoots AR-15 out of police vehicle
An Oklahoma woman slipped out of her handcuffs and allegedly shot an AR-15 out of the back of a police vehicle toward deputies. NBC News Maya Eaglin reports on how the woman eventually emerged and surrendered following a three-and-a-half-hour standoff. Aug. 19, 2022.
Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies
A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports. Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was...
Police say 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed mom, tried to hide what happened
A 12-year-old boy admitted to shooting and killing his mom after initially lying to detectives about what happened, authorities said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Alabama said deputies began investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman in Forestdale, Alabama on Monday. The woman has been identified as Ayobiyi Cook.
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
Boy shot while riding in his mom's car after school
A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened. It had been a great day for the young teenager who had just finished his first day of high school at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design. "He was so excited telling me about it. And then this," said his mother Kiri Willis. Police said Willis was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver,...
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
Shock twist in case of mom found dead inside her home as cops reveal she was shot by son, 12
A MOTHER who was found dead inside her home over the weekend was shot by her son, cops said on Monday. Police responded to the scene just after midnight on Saturday to find that Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, had been shot. The son initially told cops that a man had...
Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify
Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire. Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response. Bautista sprayed the...
Cops Arrest Hubby Who Allegedly Ordered Hit on His Wife That Left Two Dead
A husband, his cousin, and a woman are behind bars in Tampa, Florida, for allegedly collaborating to kill his wife and an ex-boyfriend as part of an elaborate framing plot, state authorities say.Cornelio Negrete Jr., 28, is the husband arrested. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, nearly a month after his wife and mother of three, 22-year-old Erica Negrete, was shot to death in front of a home they shared on July 18.It turns out Cornelio, who claimed to be shot that day but survived, was the one who allegedly ordered the hit, helping kill his wife while trying...
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
