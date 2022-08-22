ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother

A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting#Colorado State Patrol#Vigil#Denver Public School
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Boy shot while riding in his mom's car after school

A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened.  It had been a great day for the young teenager who had just finished his first day of high school at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design. "He was so excited telling me about it. And then this," said his mother Kiri Willis.   Police said Willis was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver,...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify

Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Hubby Who Allegedly Ordered Hit on His Wife That Left Two Dead

A husband, his cousin, and a woman are behind bars in Tampa, Florida, for allegedly collaborating to kill his wife and an ex-boyfriend as part of an elaborate framing plot, state authorities say.Cornelio Negrete Jr., 28, is the husband arrested. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, nearly a month after his wife and mother of three, 22-year-old Erica Negrete, was shot to death in front of a home they shared on July 18.It turns out Cornelio, who claimed to be shot that day but survived, was the one who allegedly ordered the hit, helping kill his wife while trying...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy