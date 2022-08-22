Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Quartz Fire measures 1,696 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — An overnight infrared flight only found 18 acres of growth over the last two days on the Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park. The fire now measures 1,696 acres. Most recorded heat is scattered around the edges of the fire. This fire is burning in...
Little growth seen on Hog Trough, Fuse Lake fires
The Hog Trough and Fuse Lake fires are continuing to burn in the Bitterroot National Forest 18 miles southeast of Hamilton.
Containment at Garceau Fire grows to 55% contained
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
Small wildfires burning in Lolo National Forest
Lolo National Forest officials report that crews are continuing to respond to several wildfires and aircraft are being shared between emerging incidents.
NBCMontana
Yellowstone's east entrance reopens after mudslide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The east entrance of Yellowstone National Park has reopened after a mudslide. Officials reported the mudslide just outside the park entrance on Wednesday night. The road was shut down for several hours. We'll keep you updated when we learn more.
bitterrootstar.com
Big Ditch gets emergency repairs
The Big Ditch was shut down last Thursday to repair a substantial leak that had developed in the canal bank northeast of Corvallis and south of Stevensville near Popham Lane. The Big Ditch brings irrigation water from behind the dam at Lake Como and stretches over 75 miles to the Eagle Watch area near Florence, irrigating over 16,665 acres. The main canal has an initial capacity of 350 cubic feet per second.
Crews knock down fire at Lake County landfill in Polson
The Polson Rural Fire Department responded to the landfill on Kerr Dam Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Sullivan Fire burning near Hot Springs mapped at 40 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new wildfire is burning about 13 miles north of Hot Springs. An overnight infrared flight sized the new Sullivan Fire with heat sensors for the first time, and show it's about 40 acres. This is smaller than the initial estimates from the ground yesterday. This...
MRL working on a "low speed derailment" in Missoula
Montana Rail Link crews are investigating to find out what caused a few of its rail cars to jump the tracks in Missoula.
NBCMontana
I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire burns southeast of Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire is burning about six miles southeast of Highway 12 and Lolo Hot Springs. It's a half mile north of the Idaho-Montana state line and 1/2 mile northwest of Skookum Butte Lookout. It's burning moderatly across about an acre and a half of...
Friday Lightning Storm Sparks Fires in Lolo National Forest
Friday night into Saturday the Lolo National Forest reported on its Facebook page that due to severe and widespread thunderstorms and lightning across the Lolo National Forest, firefighters were actively responding to multiple smoke reports. The initial response was also underway on several small wildfires starts in the Superior, Ninemile, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Missoula Ranger Districts.
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
NBCMontana
Several train cars derail in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A train derailed in Missoula on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported, and it was a slow speed derailment, according to Andy Garland with Montana Rail Link.
NBCMontana
FWP warns people to be aware of grizzlies in northern Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced several grizzly bears spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month. Sightings of the two bears were most recently reported on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and at the edge of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
NBCMontana
FWP to host open houses across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
NBCMontana
City approves new cable franchise in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
NBCMontana
Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
