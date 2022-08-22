The Big Ditch was shut down last Thursday to repair a substantial leak that had developed in the canal bank northeast of Corvallis and south of Stevensville near Popham Lane. The Big Ditch brings irrigation water from behind the dam at Lake Como and stretches over 75 miles to the Eagle Watch area near Florence, irrigating over 16,665 acres. The main canal has an initial capacity of 350 cubic feet per second.

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO