It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.

CHERRY VALLEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO