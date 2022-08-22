Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Amboy Depot Days Begins Thursday Evening
The Amboy Depot Days starts Thursday August 25th with “Family Night”5pm-10pm Food Stands open and 6pm-10pm Carnival on Depot Museum Grounds with“Family Night Special” $2.00 Rides 6pm-10pm. On the Main Stage at 6:30pm will be the Depot Days Little Dancers. At 7pm Miss Amboy Pageant &...
northernstar.info
DeKalb will host its 44th Corn Fest this weekend
DeKALB — The 44th annual Corn Fest is back this year with a plethora of events for all to enjoy. The festival will be taking place all weekend from Aug. 26-28. It will feature live music, a carnival, free corn and other events for participants to attend. Sound Stage.
nrgmediadixon.com
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum
The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
Make Some Extra Cash Picking Pumpkins at One Illinois Farm Next Month
I may be a bit premature on this, but yesterday I took down all the 'Hello Summer' type decor in my home. Yes, I realize it is technically still summer until September 22, but my kids' first day of school was yesterday and it feels like still having summer signs up in our home is just mocking them.
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
ourquadcities.com
River Drive in downtown Moline to close starting Wed. night
Beginning Wednesday evening, River Drive in Moline will be closed between 12th and 15th streets for the set-up of the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration festival grounds. The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday, Aug. 28, according to a city release Tuesday. Road closure signs are installed...
starvedrock.media
Aging Peru Bridge Will Close Again For Inspection
A bridge popular with the fishing crowd is about to close for the second time in just over a year. The Slough Bridge in Peru will be shut down for inspection beginning this Sunday. It's expected to reopen at the end of next week, or when the inspection is complete.
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
WIFR
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
WIFR
Adoption fees waived for ‘Clear the Shelter’ event at WCAS
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been thinking about adopting a rescue pet, here’s your sign. The Winnebago County Animal Shelter is hosting it’s annual Clear the Shelters event from 11 to 4 p.m. Friday, August 26 and 11 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at their main shelter located at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling 1 of 18 State Libraries to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grants
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $870,800 in FY22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to 18 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements. One of the libraries was the Sterling Public Library — $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems. “I am...
Adopt an Adult Pet for Free This Weekend Only at One Illinois Animal Shelter
Full cages and near-capacity numbers are a problem at animal shelters all across the country right now, and Rockford-area shelters are no exception. With kitten season on the rise and pets getting loose during outdoor fun, Winnebago County Animal Services in Rockford DESPERATELY needs to clear their cages so they can help more animals in need. Plus, all the animals currently in those cages deserve loving homes to call their own!
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
starvedrock.media
Good Samaritan Fund Ready To Help Mendota Fire Victims
As always, the people of Starved Rock Country are stepping up for people in need. The Mendota Police Department, city of Mendota, churches and the American Red Cross are ready to help victim's of Monday's fire through a Good Samaritan Fund. If you are a fire victim that needs food, gas, temporary lodging, school supplies or clothes, contact the Mendota P.D. Clothing is being dropped off at the police department and is free to come and collect.
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
nrgmediadixon.com
Local Sports Scoreboard- Sterling Volleyball Beats Dixon, Oregon Boys Golf Edges GK
At Rock River Golf and Pool- Rock Falls 179 Stillman Valley 207 Winnebago 213. at Woodbind Bend- River Ridge 162 Fulton 162 Stockton 194. Boys: 1. Rockford Christian 23 2. Sterling Newman 67 3. Rock Falls 80 4. Erie-PTown 81 5. Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 96. Girls: 1. Rockford Chrisitan 51 2. Cambridge...
Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Walnut Acres has faced several funding shortfalls in the past. The facility was the focus for the Stephenson County Board Tuesday night. Board members approved an interfund loan, which is when one fund in the county’s budget […]
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
starvedrock.media
OSF Facilities Going Purple For Overdose Awareness
Three OSF hospitals are going purple to bring awareness to drug overdoses and attempt to reduce the stigma of drug-related death. OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and the Center for Health in Streator will be illuminated with purple lights from August 28th thru September 3rd. August 31st is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day.
