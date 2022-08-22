Read full article on original website
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
Driver Arrested for DUI and Facing Other Charges Following Single Vehicle Crash
Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, 24-year-old Deja N Patton of Mount Morris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Patton was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration.
One Driver Succumbs to Injuries and Another Injured in Early Morning Crash Near Savanna
Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on IL Route 64 East of Savanna. The call came shortly before 2:30 Saturday morning. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christian Toms was headed eastbound when Toms lost control. Reportedly, toms crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle operated by 59-year-old Kelly Behrens.
KSB Hospital Expands Visiting Hours
KSB Hospital says they are pleased to announce expanded visiting hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Visitors are still limited to 2 per patient and are required to wear a mask while in KSB facilities. For more information, visit https://www.ksbhospital.com/visitor-restrictions/.
Dixon School Board Allows City Easement at Reagan Middle School Exit for Safe Route to School Work
A few year’ ago, the City of Dixon and the Dixon School District received a Safe Route to School Grant. This money is to be used for major safety improvements at South Galena Avenue and all along Division Street. For one reason after another, the work has not gotten into full swing yet.
Sterling 1 of 18 State Libraries to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grants
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $870,800 in FY22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to 18 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements. One of the libraries was the Sterling Public Library — $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems. “I am...
Local Sports Scoreboard- Sterling Volleyball Beats Dixon, Oregon Boys Golf Edges GK
At Rock River Golf and Pool- Rock Falls 179 Stillman Valley 207 Winnebago 213. at Woodbind Bend- River Ridge 162 Fulton 162 Stockton 194. Boys: 1. Rockford Christian 23 2. Sterling Newman 67 3. Rock Falls 80 4. Erie-PTown 81 5. Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 96. Girls: 1. Rockford Chrisitan 51 2. Cambridge...
Amboy Depot Days Begins Thursday Evening
The Amboy Depot Days starts Thursday August 25th with “Family Night”5pm-10pm Food Stands open and 6pm-10pm Carnival on Depot Museum Grounds with“Family Night Special” $2.00 Rides 6pm-10pm. On the Main Stage at 6:30pm will be the Depot Days Little Dancers. At 7pm Miss Amboy Pageant &...
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum
The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
Dixon Council Taking Slow and Steady Approach About What They Can and Cannot Do in Regards to Sober Home
You may remember a while back when the City of Dixon held a Town Hall Meeting to discuss the opening of a Sober Home 403 Fellows in Dixon. The meeting was an information meeting where people could get answers to their questions and voice their concerns. In a follow up...
Time to Get Another Vaccination as the Flu Season Will Soon be Here
There has been a great deal of talk over the past couple of year about being vaccinated. Most of that talk has centered on Covid-19 and the vaccine for that. The area health departments are getting ready for another vaccine. The flu season will be here soon and they are recommending people get their flu shot to help prevent the spread of influenza.
