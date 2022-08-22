ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Driver Arrested for DUI and Facing Other Charges Following Single Vehicle Crash

Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, 24-year-old Deja N Patton of Mount Morris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Patton was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
One Driver Succumbs to Injuries and Another Injured in Early Morning Crash Near Savanna

Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on IL Route 64 East of Savanna. The call came shortly before 2:30 Saturday morning. Deputies say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christian Toms was headed eastbound when Toms lost control. Reportedly, toms crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle operated by 59-year-old Kelly Behrens.
SAVANNA, IL
KSB Hospital Expands Visiting Hours

KSB Hospital says they are pleased to announce expanded visiting hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Visitors are still limited to 2 per patient and are required to wear a mask while in KSB facilities. For more information, visit https://www.ksbhospital.com/visitor-restrictions/.
DIXON, IL
Sterling 1 of 18 State Libraries to Receive Live and Learn Construction Grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $870,800 in FY22 Live and Learn Construction Grants to 18 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements. One of the libraries was the Sterling Public Library — $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems. “I am...
STERLING, IL
Amboy Depot Days Begins Thursday Evening

The Amboy Depot Days starts Thursday August 25th with “Family Night”5pm-10pm Food Stands open and 6pm-10pm Carnival on Depot Museum Grounds with“Family Night Special” $2.00 Rides 6pm-10pm. On the Main Stage at 6:30pm will be the Depot Days Little Dancers. At 7pm Miss Amboy Pageant &...
AMBOY, IL
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum

The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
OREGON, IL
Time to Get Another Vaccination as the Flu Season Will Soon be Here

There has been a great deal of talk over the past couple of year about being vaccinated. Most of that talk has centered on Covid-19 and the vaccine for that. The area health departments are getting ready for another vaccine. The flu season will be here soon and they are recommending people get their flu shot to help prevent the spread of influenza.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

