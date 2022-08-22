Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to His and Ex Bridget Moynahan's "Beautiful" Son Jack
Watch: Tom Brady Taking "Time Away" From Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady's birthday tribute to his oldest son is a total touchdown. On Aug. 22, the NFL quarterback celebrated Jack's birthday on Instagram with a new photo post that proved kids grow up so fast. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son,"...
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin. The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June. Austin spent last season with the...
AthlonSports.com
Report: Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing During His 10-Day Absence
Tom Brady was away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about 10 days. Leaving your team behind during the preseason is rare, especially from a franchise quarterback. But it turns out it was for a pretty good reason. According to Pro Football Network, Tom Brady went on a family vacation...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Yardbarker
Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB
On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday
Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt LaFleur recalls when Aaron Rodgers cussed him out for calling a timeout
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers appear to be a great fit as play-caller and quarterback, but things haven't always been so peachy. Remember, LaFleur, entered the Packers locker room as a first-time head coach. Nowadays, he's considered one of the better offensive coaches in the league, but when he first met Rodgers — he was an unknown.
Sam Darnold Reacts to Baker Mayfield Being Named Starting QB
Darnold gives his opinion on the results of the QB competition.
Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Former Alabama Star
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake. Drake signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with Las Vegas in free agency in March 2021. At the time, head coach Jon Gruden envisioned pairing the former Miami Dolphin with another onetime Alabama star, Josh Jacobs, to form a potent backfield duo.
The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday
Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Garoppolo Extremely Clear
Most of the NFL world approves the San Francisco 49ers' decision to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and enter the Trey Lance era. Well, except for NFL legend Brett Favre. Favre thinks the 49ers are making a massive mistake moving on from Garoppolo. Why? The veteran quarterback has a track record of winning.
