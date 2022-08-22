ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Steven Martinez
3d ago

keep them in jail it's a five-year felony fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle there's a lot of people sitting in a Michigan prison now because of that new law that's been in effect for many years now

fox2detroit.com

Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside

DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Arrest Suspect Caught On Video Torching Detroit Gas Station

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged after 22-year-old woman found dead in back of SUV

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works earlier this month. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Gregory Reynolds Jr., 46, of Detroit shot Works during an argument in the 19370 block of Stahelin Ave. on Aug. 11. Works' brother found her body in the back of an SUV near Vassar and Stahelin streets the next day.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect caught hiding in garbage can after crashing during police chase

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southfield police body cameras were rolling as police caught up to a suspect in a chase with a crashing end. It all started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night as officers responded to a call of what appeared to be a kidnapping. Officers tried to stop the SUV with a pit maneuver, but it didn’t work.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home. On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two In Custody After Police Chase Leads To Airbag Theft Ring In Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested two men in connection to a rash of airbag thefts throughout Metro Detroit. Dearborn police launched an extensive investigation following a rise in airbag thefts, primarily involving GM vehicles. The investigation led to two suspects who were observed breaking the window of a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Mercury Drive in Dearborn around 3 a.m. on Aug. 18. The suspects then allegedly took off with the steering wheel before leading officers on a short pursuit. After apprehending the suspects, officers were able to recover one stolen vehicle and...
DEARBORN, MI

