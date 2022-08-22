Read full article on original website
Steven Martinez
3d ago
keep them in jail it's a five-year felony fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle there's a lot of people sitting in a Michigan prison now because of that new law that's been in effect for many years now
Reply(7)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
fox2detroit.com
BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into pole in Oakland County, causing SUV to flip, catch fire with him trapped inside
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was seriously injured overnight when he crashed into a pole in Oakland County, causing his SUV to roll over and catch fire while he was trapped inside, police said. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24) on southbound M-15 at...
Rollover crash in Oakland County car dealership lot leaves man in critical condition
The Oakland County Sheriff said the Goodrich man, 53, drove through the intersection on M-15 at Dixie Highway in Independence Township and ended up in the parking lot of a car dealer. He crashed into a pole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Man found guilty after Detroit firefighter killed during road rage shooting in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, a jury convicted a man who shot and killed a Detroit firefighter during a road rage incident in Troy last summer. Jurors found Terell Josey, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon in connection with the July 5, 2021, death of Lt. Francis "Frank" Dombrowski.
fox2detroit.com
2-year-old critically injured after getting head caught in car window unsupervised
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a young girl became unconscious after being left unsupervised on the city's southwest side. "I was walking out to my car last night, and I saw the little girl’s neck hanging outside the window, the window was only 2-3 inches at the most," the witness said.
fox2detroit.com
Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Detroit
A man is in custody and facing charges after Detroit Fire Department intern Zambrecia Works was shot and killed. Police provided an update about the case Tuesday.
Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside
DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 4 children injured in violent crash involving stolen truck on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A violent crash on the east side of Detroit sent a mother and her four children to the hospital. The crash involved a stolen truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles per hour through a neighborhood when it crashed into that mother’s car. Fortunately, the...
Police Arrest Suspect Caught On Video Torching Detroit Gas Station
(CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested a man caught on video firebombing a gas station in southwest Detroit early Tuesday morning. The video, posted to Twitter by Project Green Light, shows the man walk into the store carrying a bucket full of an unknown liquid. After entering, the man pours the liquid on the floor, takes out a lighter and ignites a blaze. A huge fireball can be seen as the man walks out of the store. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the gas station, located on the 1700 block of Fort Street. The suspect was later apprehended but details of the arrest weren’t immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released. 🟢PROJECT GREEN LIGHT ARSON SUSPECT CAPTURED🟢Where: 1700 S. FortWhen: 8/23 around 5:44 a.m.The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/Q4tM7qxElA — Project Green Light Detroit (@PGLDetroit) August 23, 2022
Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Police search for suspect after man, 34, fatally shot in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.The incident happened on July 17, at about 2:26 a.m. in the 12800 block of Pierson. Police say the 34-year-old victim and a man wearing a white T-shirt were involved in a physical altercation.Then the suspect, who police say was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt, produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim was fatally wounded.If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged after 22-year-old woman found dead in back of SUV
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works earlier this month. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Gregory Reynolds Jr., 46, of Detroit shot Works during an argument in the 19370 block of Stahelin Ave. on Aug. 11. Works' brother found her body in the back of an SUV near Vassar and Stahelin streets the next day.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect caught hiding in garbage can after crashing during police chase
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southfield police body cameras were rolling as police caught up to a suspect in a chase with a crashing end. It all started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night as officers responded to a call of what appeared to be a kidnapping. Officers tried to stop the SUV with a pit maneuver, but it didn’t work.
fox2detroit.com
Man angry over purchased cigarette firebombs Detroit gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in custody after police say he firebombed a Detroit gas station early Tuesday. According to a clerk at the gas station at S. Fort Street and Schaefer Highway, the man bought a cigarette then came back hours later, around 5:45 a.m., saying that it smelled like cologne.
1 dead in early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports just after 4:30 a.m., shots were fired at a man on Prest Street near Greenfield and Fenkell. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home. On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.
Two In Custody After Police Chase Leads To Airbag Theft Ring In Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police have arrested two men in connection to a rash of airbag thefts throughout Metro Detroit. Dearborn police launched an extensive investigation following a rise in airbag thefts, primarily involving GM vehicles. The investigation led to two suspects who were observed breaking the window of a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Mercury Drive in Dearborn around 3 a.m. on Aug. 18. The suspects then allegedly took off with the steering wheel before leading officers on a short pursuit. After apprehending the suspects, officers were able to recover one stolen vehicle and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
Comments / 8