Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the confiscation of nearly $259,000 in cash. The incident happened on Monday at bridge two when a driver identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28 was heading into Mexico. Villaseñor was found with cash hidden in the door panel along with two...
Duval County Sheriff: Large amount of cash seized after traffic stop in Freer
The DEA took custody of the currency due to the amount that was seized, and officials said no arrests have been made.
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at the 8300 block Killam Industrial Boulevard. According to Laredo Police, the accident was between two tractor trailers. Both trucks were loaded with cargo at the time of the crash. Clean up...
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
Man stranded on bridge base rescued by Border Patrol
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dangerous and all too familiar situation for Border Patrol is caught on camera. Video released by the agency shows a man standing on a bridge base waiting for agents to arrive. The agency says the man was swimming in the river allegedly trying to cross...
Man wanted in connection to Laredo’s tenth homicide
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A manhunt is underway for a man accused of murder and Laredo Police say he is considered to be armed and dangerous. Authorities need your help locating 44-year-old Fabricio Perez. He has an arrest warrant for the murder of 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores, who was found...
City of Laredo to activate traffic light on Del Mar
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After days of being up and serving as a warning of what’s to come, the traffic lights at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard, Reserve Drive, and King Arthur’s Court have been placed on all-red flash on Tuesday, August 23. While not fully activated...
Laredo Sector Border Patrol rescued an individual from the Rio Grande
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties with the Laredo Sector Marine Unit rescued an individual attempting to cross the Rio Grande illegally. The incident occurred on August 19, when agents were working their assigned duties witnessed a male individual attempting to make illegally...
Mares runs for Mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, August 23, Cynthia Mares announced her candidacy for mayor of Laredo at the doorsteps of City Hall. Mares’ platform includes bringing secure, clean, safe, and reliable water to consumers. She also wants to improve Laredo’s streets and infrastructure. Mares plans to invest in the city’s fire and police forces and plans to reduce taxes.
Laredo confronts drought and water shortage with minimal options
Leaders in the South Texas city are reluctant to impose substantial restrictions on watering lawns even as water supplies near record lows. This story is published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for the ICN newsletter here.
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The people of Laredo have spoken, and the results are in for the future Iturbide “It” Street sign. A couple of weeks ago, a social media campaign asked for the public’s input on a future sign that would welcome visitors to downtown Laredo.
LISD to hold security townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local school district is looking at some of the many ways it can amp up security at its schools. The LISD Parent and Family Engagement Department is holding a security townhall meeting. The event will take place at 6 p.m....
Candidates running for Laredo school board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With Monday’s deadline to file for city and school board elected positions, the list of names of those willing to serve the community have been released. Over at UISD, in District Three, running against incumbent Aliza Flores Oliveros is Roberto J. Santos and Roberto ‘Bobby’ Villarreal.
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a crime against a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jose Manuel Barbosa indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The 48-year-old is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights about 190 pounds...
Meals available for Alzheimer’s patients in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several weeks ago, KGNS News in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association South Texas Region launched a one-hour streaming show on the KGNS Digital News Desk called ‘Alz In This Together.’ It’s a show that, with the help of guest experts and local agencies, is breaking down the disease, the role of caregivers, and even resources available that can help support the patient.
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students
EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman involved in an accident over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries and the man allegedly responsible for the crash is in custody. The incident happened on Saturday morning after DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red SUV on McPherson Road by Dunkin Donuts.
Partly sunny with rain chances
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning you can sure feel the humidity, today we are expected to reach a high of 97. Many of us didn’t get any rain yesterday but don’t worry those chance continue . The frontal boundary that is stalled near and the increasing...
Zapata County receives equipment to dredge parts of Falcon Lake
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The equipment has arrived in Zapata that will help bring more water to the community. This past week, long reach excavators were brought in to start the dredging of Falcon Lake. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell says the lake did rise by about two feet with...
Four homes available for senior housing in historic Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four new homes will be available as part of senior housing from the city’s Community Development Department. The city found an abandoned property in the historic Azteca neighborhood and, with the help of the state’s Historic Preservation Office, is working to turn it into a housing project for low-income elderly residents.
