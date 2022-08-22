It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.

