Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship

It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson
