Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOUB
Athens prepares to buy land for new fire station, which could be completed by the end of next year
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — If all goes according to plan, a new Athens fire station on Stimson Avenue could be ready for move-in by the end of next year. First, the city has to buy the land, which is owned by Ohio University. The city first tried to lease the property, which is adjacent to the Hocking River, just past the Stimson roundabout on the north side.
Athens: Explore your own backyard
By Miles Layton Welcome back students! Even if you’ve lived here a few days or a few years, always take an opportunity to explore Athens to create memories. Places to go – coffee – Donkey Coffee is a great place to people watch, do homework and have a cup of fair trade coffee. It’s an...
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
iheart.com
Options Considered for Ross County EMS Woes
The Ross County Commissioners aired a long discussion on problems with EMS delays among the townships Monday, and Kevin Coleman was there. Sheriff George Lavender began the hour-long roundtable among various township, fire department, and ambulance personnel. He said his officers are being criticized because they show up for medical emergencies, but township response time for Emergency Medical Services can be as much as an hour later or more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus
A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
sciotopost.com
New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Vinton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton has been assigned to Vinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Tilton previously served in Scioto County. Originally from Stark County, Officer Tilton, 30, is...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
Ohio 8-year-old wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders. The local tween, who goes by Dale, is thrilled […]
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
One dead in Fayette County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Adams County crash
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
Comments / 0