This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Pittsburgh; firefighter treated for heat exhaustion
PITTSBURGH — A fire broke out at a building in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny West neighborhood early Wednesday. Crews responded to the 930 block of Western Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for a 2-alarm fire. Public Safety officials said one firefighter was treated by medics at the scene for heat exhaustion.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
wtae.com
Pickup truck, tri-axle truck collide on Route 857 in Georges Township
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency officials were at the scene of a serious head-on crash in Fayette County on Wednesday afternoon. See video from Sky 4 over the scene: Click the video player above. A red pickup truck and a gray tri-axle truck collided along Route 857 (Georges Fairchance...
restaurantclicks.com
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
wtae.com
Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
wtae.com
Car found in Allegheny River
OAKMONT, Pa. — A decades-old car was pulled from the Allegheny River near the Oakmont Yacht Club Tuesday night, after police said two kayakers reported seeing a car in the water. Investigators are now working to figure out how the car wound up underwater. Ian Simmers, 13, told Pittsburgh’s...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bishop David Zubik undergoes fifth back surgery
Bishop David Zubik has undergone a spinal surgery Monday to address continuing problems with collapsing discs. This is bishop Zubik’s fifth procedure on his back.
Scattered showers, storms at times throughout Monday
PITTSBURGH — Fog will slow your commute in spots early Tuesday so allow some extra time before you head out the door. A drop in visibility could quickly change road conditions and kids are headed back to school, so be extra alert around bus stops. >>>Track the rain and...
Volunteer firefighter leaving hospital with new heart
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After receiving a new heart and spending 75 days in the hospital, volunteer firefighter Dalton Igoe is being discharged from UPMC in Pittsburgh. A firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, Dalton will be moving to a cardiac rehab center. In a Facebook post, he said he was able to walk […]
Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 set to reopen
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 is set to reopen.The busy corridor in Aspinwall for commuters will reopen Wednesday at 4 p.m. The ramp has been closed since March as crews worked on the bridge and drainage systems.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Investigation continues for car pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont
Oakmont police are trying to find out who owns an old model Pontiac Firebird — and how it got into the Allegheny River. The submerged sports car was discovered upside down Tuesday afternoon by kayaker Ian Simmers, 13, of Verona. Ian said he was out on the river with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery
Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
wtae.com
Warmer with sunshine Thursday
PITTSBURGH — More patchy river valley fog this morning will once again burn off to reveal mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will reach the middle 80s today and hold in the middle 80s to start the weekend. A cold front looks to arrive Friday to bring isolated shower and storm chances, generally in the afternoon, but these will be very hit or miss. Highs will reach the upper 80s Sunday and Monday before rain showers return to usher highs back down to and just below 80 for the middle of next week.
wtae.com
Mostly sunny, warmer Thursday
PITTSBURGH — We get warmer Thursday before a weak cold front passes Friday afternoon to bring a couple isolated showers in the afternoon. The weekend is dry and warm as we make it to the upper 80s to finish the weekend.
butlerradio.com
One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash
At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
Man turns himself in to police, facing charges in fatal Center Township shooting
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township Saturday and the suspect is facing charges. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. According to the Beaver County District Attorney’s office, Willie Dawkins was found unresponsive but breathing in...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31
Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
wtae.com
McLaughlin Run Road roundabout opens in Upper St. Clair
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A big change is happening in the South Hills. The McLaughlin Run Road roundabout is now open in Upper St. Clair. See the new roundabout: Watch the report in the video player above. The roundabout opened to traffic Wednesday morning. The $4.67 million project...
