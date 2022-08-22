ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
10 Greek Restaurants to Try in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a rich history and ranks highly on many domestic and international lists as one of the most livable cities. The city features more than 400 bridges due to its location at the combination of the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers where they form the Ohio River. Visitors won’t lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn Hills crash sends 4 people to hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Four people were taken to the hospital, with one of those patients being transported by helicopter after a crash in Penn Hills early Monday evening, emergency dispatchers said. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. The two-vehicle crash at Milltown and...
PENN HILLS, PA
Car found in Allegheny River

OAKMONT, Pa. — A decades-old car was pulled from the Allegheny River near the Oakmont Yacht Club Tuesday night, after police said two kayakers reported seeing a car in the water. Investigators are now working to figure out how the car wound up underwater. Ian Simmers, 13, told Pittsburgh’s...
OAKMONT, PA
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh

Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments

This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Volunteer firefighter leaving hospital with new heart

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After receiving a new heart and spending 75 days in the hospital, volunteer firefighter Dalton Igoe is being discharged from UPMC in Pittsburgh. A firefighter with the Lakemont Fire Department, Dalton will be moving to a cardiac rehab center. In a Facebook post, he said he was able to walk […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh's Bishop Zubik to undergo back surgery

Pittsburgh’s leader of the local Catholic Church will undergo spinal surgery Monday at UPMC Mercy Hospital. According to a news release from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Bishop David Zubik, 72, has suffered from continuing problems with collapsing discs, and the surgery should address those. Zubik has a history of back issues, including completing muliple surgeries since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Warmer with sunshine Thursday

PITTSBURGH — More patchy river valley fog this morning will once again burn off to reveal mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs will reach the middle 80s today and hold in the middle 80s to start the weekend. A cold front looks to arrive Friday to bring isolated shower and storm chances, generally in the afternoon, but these will be very hit or miss. Highs will reach the upper 80s Sunday and Monday before rain showers return to usher highs back down to and just below 80 for the middle of next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mostly sunny, warmer Thursday

PITTSBURGH — We get warmer Thursday before a weak cold front passes Friday afternoon to bring a couple isolated showers in the afternoon. The weekend is dry and warm as we make it to the upper 80s to finish the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash

At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
McLaughlin Run Road roundabout opens in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A big change is happening in the South Hills. The McLaughlin Run Road roundabout is now open in Upper St. Clair. See the new roundabout: Watch the report in the video player above. The roundabout opened to traffic Wednesday morning. The $4.67 million project...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA

