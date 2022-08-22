ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s historic theaters offer $3 movies on National Cinema Day

ANN ARBOR – Get tickets to movies at Michigan Theater and State Theatre for just $3. The historic downtown Ann Arbor theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept.3, with cheap tickets to all of its movies. The discount applies to all tickets, said Michigan Theater Foundation officials...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Do you have what it takes to join the Detroit Youth Choir?

They skyrocketed to fame from their appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” and now the Detroit Youth Choir is keeping their talent and legacy going. The DYC is holding auditions to add new members to the choir. DYC Artistic Director Anthony White says the choir is looking for...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NewsBreak
Economy
ClickOnDetroit.com

Willow Run Airport granted nearly $25M for new taxiway

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An airport in Washtenaw County will receive a grant to construct a new taxiway. The Willow Run Airport will be granted $24,984,642 from the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, the new taxiway will help improve airport operations. The congresswoman states that the...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school

DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Train crossings in Monroe are causing safety concerns, residents want answers

MONROE, Mich. – Trains simply can’t stop quickly, which is why we often see those black-and-white arms and flashing lights at train crossings. But people in one local community wonder why that safety measure is at some crossings but missing from others. Out of all the railroad crossings...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
WARREN, MI

