ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s historic theaters offer $3 movies on National Cinema Day
ANN ARBOR – Get tickets to movies at Michigan Theater and State Theatre for just $3. The historic downtown Ann Arbor theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept.3, with cheap tickets to all of its movies. The discount applies to all tickets, said Michigan Theater Foundation officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor YMCA to celebrate pride with LGBTQ+ Family & Friends Dinner Dance
ANN ARBOR – A suggestion from the late activist Jim Toy has led to the creation of a welcoming dinner dance for Tree Town’s LGBTQ+ community at the Y. On Saturday, Sept. 10, join Ann Arbor YMCA for its free, intergenerational LGBTQ+ Family & Friends Dinner Dance between 5-8 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle
After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brunch and specialty coffees are being served at this halal eatery in Auburn Hills
Between their mountainous french toast covered in berries and their handcrafted coffee creations, Haus of Brunch in Auburn Hills has everything you need to start your day. “It’s not your typical coney island food,” explains Co-Partner Maher Obeid. “We wanted to have something a little more elevated.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emagine Theatres features ‘The Lord of The Rings,’ ‘The Blob’ in Flashback Cinema series next month
Emagine Entertainment is playing “The Blob” and the extended editions of the “Lord of The Rings” films at its Flashback Cinema Series this September. The series alternates films every Sunday and Wednesday. “The Blob” will be playing on Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 at certain theaters.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Re-opening of Belle Isle’s Giant Slide brings back memories for Detroit residents
DETROIT – Seems like the whole world wanted to see how things would go on Belle Isle Friday morning. Media from all over were in town for the second re-opening of the Giant Slide, which has been tweaked to smooth out the bumpy rides seen in many viral videos.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arguing about Michigan football predictions: Final record, QB battle, best players, toughest game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is only one week away. You know what that means? Glorious morning tailgates. Action-packed weekends of flipping through games. Beautiful fall weather. And most of all, people bickering with each other. That’s right! Here in Michigan, nothing gets people riled up more than...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ranking every game on the Michigan football schedule from easiest to most difficult
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The college football world can’t mock Michigan for its Big Ten title drought anymore, so this offseason, the attention has turned to the Wolverines’ soft non-conference schedule. After years of scheduling Power 5 opponents such as Washington and Florida, and countless battles with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you have what it takes to join the Detroit Youth Choir?
They skyrocketed to fame from their appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” and now the Detroit Youth Choir is keeping their talent and legacy going. The DYC is holding auditions to add new members to the choir. DYC Artistic Director Anthony White says the choir is looking for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19
ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Willow Run Airport granted nearly $25M for new taxiway
YPSILANTI, Mich. – An airport in Washtenaw County will receive a grant to construct a new taxiway. The Willow Run Airport will be granted $24,984,642 from the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, the new taxiway will help improve airport operations. The congresswoman states that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school
DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Train crossings in Monroe are causing safety concerns, residents want answers
MONROE, Mich. – Trains simply can’t stop quickly, which is why we often see those black-and-white arms and flashing lights at train crossings. But people in one local community wonder why that safety measure is at some crossings but missing from others. Out of all the railroad crossings...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
