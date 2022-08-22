ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan PM Kishida's support tumbles, hit by questions over church and COVID

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBcNS_0hQ4Z66T00

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has tumbled, battered by questions about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a public opinion poll.

Links to the church founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous for its mass weddings have become a headache for Kishida since July 8, when former premier Shinzo Abe was shot and his suspected killer said his mother was bankrupted by the church and blamed Abe for promoting it.

According to a survey done at the weekend by the Mainichi Shimbun daily, Kishida's support fell to 36% from 52% a month ago, the lowest since he took office last October.

Those who believed ties between the Unification Church and Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) were either "an extreme problem" or "something of a problem" hit 87%. Only 4% believed it was not a problem at all.

Kishida reshuffled his cabinet on Aug. 10 and removed some cabinet members with ties to the church in an attempt to bolster support, but 68% of respondents said they did not approve of the move, against only 16% who did.

"Regarding the issues related to the Unification Church, we should pay enough attention to relationships with organisations that are socially criticised, so people won't have concerns," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

Speaking to reporters later on Monday via an electronic screen after contracting COVID-19, Kishida said there was no connection on an organisational level between the LDP and the Unification Church, adding that lawmakers needed to make clear and explain their connections with the religious group.

He declined to comment on individual polling figures.

New coronavirus cases remain persistently high, prompting 55% of respondents to say they did not approve of the government's handling of the situation. On Sunday, Kishida himself tested positive, forcing him to cancel a trip to an aid conference in Tunisia. read more

Kishida planned to be back in the office on Aug. 31, he said.

On the question of the state funeral for Abe set for Sept. 27, which will be paid for by the government, 53% said they were against the idea.

Reporting by Elaine Lies, Ju-min Park and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Stephen Coates and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suspended Thai PM to attend defence ministry meeting

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Suspended Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to attend a defence ministry meeting on Thursday as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayuth's future.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Japanese#The Unification Church#The Mainichi Shimbun#Liberal Democratic Party#Reporte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Japan
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

559K+
Followers
351K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy