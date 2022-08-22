Valley eyewear business supports local animal shelters

The Valley's newest eyewear business is giving back to local animal shelters, one pair of frames at a time.

SPEX Eyewear Inc. was created by Christy Chand and her husband with the vision of helping those who serve our homeless pet population.

Having worked in an animal shelter herself, Chand was inspired by her fur family.

Since launching in April of this year, SPEX has donated proceeds to Valley shelters, including Animal Compassion Team, Bambi's Army, Cat House on the Kings and most recently, the Valley Animal Center.

"I try to focus on smaller rescues that really need our help, not that the big ones don't, but I think that the name recognition can help them bring in more dollars," says Chand.

To avoid overhead and keep costs to the customer at a minimum, the eyewear is exclusively sold online.

Choose from one of 28 frames available in different colors.

A sizing chart and virtual try-on options are available on the site, but Chand is aware the online shopping experience can be overwhelming, so she aims to make the buying experience user-friendly.

"You can just email me your frame size and I can send you recommendations or if you don't know your frame size, I can teach you how to measure your face," says Chand.

Whether you need polarized or blue light blocking, SPEX caters to all lens selections.

Pricing updates as you make your modifications.

If you need prescription lenses, that can be uploaded to the site before choosing the designated shelter you want your donation to go to.

There are also SPEX friends discount codes available that send an immediate 10% of your purchase to that rescue.

"It's really easy, and its a great way to get quality eyewear that will last but also more importantly, help the people that are helping animals," says Chand.

If you want to see the frames in person, SPEX will be at the Valley Animal Center's adoption event Saturday the 27th of August from 9 am till 1 pm.