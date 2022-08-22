2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Read full article on original website
Related
Police dashcam leading up to violent Arkansas arrest will not be released — for now
Despite calls to release dashcam footage of the moments leading up to a violent Crawford County arrest, the prosecutor's office said it is holding off making the video public, at lease for now.
Atlanta Daily World
Sheriff’s deputies suspended after violent video goes viral (video)
A video went viral of three Arkansas law enforcement officers two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer pinned and viciously beat 27-year-old outside of a convenience story after receiving complaints that a 27-year-old white man was being disruptive in the store. The officers are caught on...
Arkansas governor says DOJ will investigate ‘reprehensible’ police beating caught on camera
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday called the behavior of three police officers caught on camera beating a suspect “reprehensible” and “not consistent” with their training. Hutchinson said the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division will investigate the incident after a video went viral...
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
Attorneys for man beaten during violent arrest in Arkansas speak out about his health
MULBERRY, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester's speak on their hopes for his future and his health. Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the...
Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest
Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said he probably would not have been aware of several Arkansas officers' violent use of force while arresting a man if not for the viral video that captured the incident. Damante said there is dashboard camera footage from another angle that provides more context to the situation but condemned the violence the officers demonstrated. Aug. 22, 2022.
Arkansas police officers suspended amid probe into beating caught on camera
Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on leave after they were caught on camera beating an individual in the town of Mulberry, authorities said on Sunday. A video posted by KARK 4 News’s Mitchell McCoy shows two officers repeatedly punching and kicking the individual’s head and body as a third officer kept the person…
RELATED PEOPLE
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin County body
State police have released info about a body found in west Arkansas.
KHBS
Bentonville, Arkansas, student hit by truck while getting on her school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A truck hit a Bentonville student who was getting on her school bus Tuesday morning, according to an email from Superintendent Debbie Jones. The incident happened in Centerton, said Centerton Police Chief, Cody Harper. He told 40/29 News that the bus was stopped, the stop arm was deployed and the crossing lights on the bus were flashing but the truck did not stop as required by Arkansas law.
Fort Smith PD seeking to identify three people for questioning
Fort Smith Police is seeking to identify three people in connection to a burglary that occurred on July 24.
2 Oklahoma women die in vehicle crash
Two women from Wister, Okla., died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Comments / 0