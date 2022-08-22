ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep calm…it’s almost Friday 😎 Come enjoy an ice cold draft beer and jam out to DC Duo on the rooftop from 4-8PM 🎶

By Cape May Attractions
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Voting in this year's Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and exper…

Voting in this year’s Best of Cape May is open through August 25th! Tell us your favorite Cape May restaurants, shops, and experiences. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and he…

Due to the weather, MOVIES ON THE GREEN has been POSTPONED to next Monday, August 29! Grab your beach chairs and blankets and head to the lawn to enjoy Dirty Dancing. Watch Johnny (the late Patrick Swayze) enlist Baby (Jennifer Grey) as his new dance partner making for an unforgettable summer with music that will have you dancing in your seat. Plan a special date or a fun girl’s night out — you’ll have the time of your life! The movie begins at sundown.
CAPE MAY, NJ
The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capem…

The fact of the matter is, we are hard at work getting ready for “The Lifespan of a Fact” running August 31st-October 2nd #capemaystagenj #capemay #capemaynj #theater #njstage #njstagemagazine #njtheateralliance #nj #capemaycounty. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from Exit Zero's post

The Cape May Point Science Center held their groundbreaking event at Lehigh Avenue in Cape May Point on Monday, August 8. The building, formerly St. Mary by the Sea, has officially been historically preserved with more to come to reimagine the building as a world-class science center by the sea.
CAPE MAY POINT, NJ
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes set to close in about a month

Years in the making, Bests’ Ace Hardware at Five Points near Lewes will be closing its doors in the coming weeks. If everything goes as planned, the Best family will reopen a new hardware store around the corner soon afterward at the former R.E. Michel Company location off Route 9.
LEWES, DE
Food Truck at Airport Now Open

A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Blooming Boutique 16th Anniversary Party, Friday, August 26th

Blooming Boutique is celebrating its 16-year anniversary in business this month. They have had such a wonderful time growing the business and interacting with amazing customers over these past 16 years. This is a big milestone, so they will be celebrating with a huge day-long party on Friday, August 26th at the Lewes location! From 10am – 2pm, stop in and enjoy the mimosa or the Bloody Mary bar. At 1pm, Tammy will be performing complimentary hand facials. Then from 4pm to 7pm, chocolate martinis, cake, wine, and other sweet treats will be served. All day long, receive surprise gifts with purchase as well as chances to win prizes. For this special day, all clothing and shoes in the store will be buy 1, get 1 70% off, excluding Fitflops.
Just In: County Police Investigating Newark-Area Shooting Wednesday

New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting in Glasgow. Just before 2:10, Wednesday afternoon rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder, along with New Castle County Paramedics and Police resound to 41 Winterhaven Drive In Newark for reports of a shooting. Trooper 4, already in the air patrolling,...
NEWARK, DE
The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022

Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News

Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
MARGATE, FL
During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the…

During World War II, fighter planes would come back from battle with bullet holes. The Allies initially sought to strengthen the most commonly damaged parts of the planes to increase combat survivability. A mathematician, Abraham Wald, pointed out that perhaps the reason certain areas of the planes weren’t covered in bullet holes was that planes that were shot in certain critical areas did not return. This insight led to the armor being reinforced on the parts of returning planes where there were no bullet holes. This wisdom was also beneficially applied to the Skyraider during the Korean War. This shows that the reasons why we are missing certain data may be more meaningful than the available data, itself. In questions of aircraft design, don’t only listen to what the evidence says, listen also to what is not being said.
CAPE MAY, NJ

