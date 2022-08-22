Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood historian appointed to the Snohomish County Historical Commission
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 24, 2022—Today, the Snohomish County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Cheri Ryan to the Snohomish County Historical Commission. The Commission consists of nine members: one member from each Council district and four at-large members. Terms are for three years. “Cheri Ryan will make a terrific...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish Health District Board Special Meeting, Two-Day retreat
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 23, 2022—The Board of Health will hold a special meeting for a two-day retreat August 25 and 26 at Swinomish Yacht Club in La Conner. Thursday, August 25 Morning Session – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Agenda Review, Welcome Video. Health Officer Update. Snohomish...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Michael Fearnehough appointed to South County Fire Board
EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022—Michael Fearnehough was the board’s unanimous choice to fill a vacant commissioner seat in South County Fire Board District 2, which includes Lynnwood neighborhoods west of Highway 99 and the unincorporated communities of Esperance, Lake Serene and Picnic Point. He replaces Greg Urban, who resigned from the board in July when he moved out of the area.
The Stranger
Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum
No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KC Prosecutor seeks to set record straight after South Sound mayors link office to rising crime
King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg is laying out the facts for South Sound mayors who publicly criticized the office earlier this month as one of several factors to blame for rising violence and other crime. “The mayors of the South King County cities Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent,...
myeverettnews.com
VA Puget Sound’s Everett Clinic Now Accepting Appointments – Opening Day Set For September 19th
In what will be a big deal for the 30,000 Veterans who live within a 30-minute drive, the new Everett Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is now accepting appointments to see patients in-person starting September 19th. The new $10 million, 28,000 square foot clinic is located at 220 Olympic Boulevard in Everett,...
Whatcom County is ‘first jurisdiction’ to actively plan for coastal flooding. Here’s how
New study aims to help protect the shoreline and coastal infrastructure from storm surges and king tides.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Who makes the best Chinese food in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Lucky Panda, Best Chopsticks, China Palace and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best Chinese restaurant in Whatcom County.
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two-week overdose spike from street drugs within Snohomish County
EVERETT, Wash., August 24, 2022—Between July 26 and August 8, 2022, a two-week period, Snohomish County first responders were called to 40 known or suspected overdose incidents involving street or prescription drugs, some of which some ended in death. In comparison, records reflect that medical and law enforcement crews responded to 10 suspected or confirmed overdoses over the previous month of July 2022.
wa.gov
Fecal Matters: No-contact advisory issued for Double Bluff County Park, Island County
On August 18, 2022, Island County Public Health issued an advisory Double Bluff County Park in Island County. This advisory is due to high bacteria results during routine sampling. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice. Contact with fecal-contaminated waters...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
myeverettnews.com
Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive
This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
q13fox.com
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world
University of Washington ranks 17th best university in the world. Washington State University ranks among the top 300 universities.
How much does your teacher get paid? The highest paid jobs in Bellingham and local schools
Your local school district teachers are getting paid up to $177,012 a year in salaries and benefits. Here are some top-paid positions.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County
ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
