ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood historian appointed to the Snohomish County Historical Commission

LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 24, 2022—Today, the Snohomish County Council unanimously approved the appointment of Cheri Ryan to the Snohomish County Historical Commission. The Commission consists of nine members: one member from each Council district and four at-large members. Terms are for three years. “Cheri Ryan will make a terrific...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Snohomish Health District Board Special Meeting, Two-Day retreat

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., August 23, 2022—The Board of Health will hold a special meeting for a two-day retreat August 25 and 26 at Swinomish Yacht Club in La Conner. Thursday, August 25 Morning Session – 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Agenda Review, Welcome Video. Health Officer Update. Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Michael Fearnehough appointed to South County Fire Board

EVERETT, Wash., August 22, 2022—Michael Fearnehough was the board’s unanimous choice to fill a vacant commissioner seat in South County Fire Board District 2, which includes Lynnwood neighborhoods west of Highway 99 and the unincorporated communities of Esperance, Lake Serene and Picnic Point. He replaces Greg Urban, who resigned from the board in July when he moved out of the area.
The Stranger

Seattle Doesn't Need Therapy, We Need SPD to Drop Its Temper Tantrum

No, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Seattle doesn’t “need therapy” to improve on public safety. What we need is a police department mature enough to follow orders from duly elected officials instead of throwing a two-year-long temper tantrum over legitimate complaints from residents about cops killing, beating, and tear-gassing people they’re supposed to protect and serve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snohomish County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Snohomish County, WA
Government
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#County Executive#Council
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
WASHINGTON STATE
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Two-week overdose spike from street drugs within Snohomish County

EVERETT, Wash., August 24, 2022—Between July 26 and August 8, 2022, a two-week period, Snohomish County first responders were called to 40 known or suspected overdose incidents involving street or prescription drugs, some of which some ended in death. In comparison, records reflect that medical and law enforcement crews responded to 10 suspected or confirmed overdoses over the previous month of July 2022.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Head Of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound Steps Down – Chief Nursing Officer Named Interim Chief Executive

This news in Saturday from Providence Swedish on changes that affect the operations in Everett, Washington. After more than 30 years with the Providence family of organizations, Darren Redick, chief executive of Providence Swedish North Puget Sound, has decided to step away. Kristy Carrington, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer (CNO) for the Providence North Division, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy