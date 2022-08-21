ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest update on Kayvon Thibodeaux's knee injury

 3 days ago
When New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reaction from the MetLife Stadium crowd was about what you’d expect.

After fearing the worst, it appears that Thibodeaux’s injury might not be as serious as some could have expected.

Thibodeaux was seen walking through the tunnels of the stadium later Sunday night, telling the media, “I’m good,” per ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Oregon, Thibodeaux went down after trying to avoid a cut block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss early in the second quarter Sunday night.

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thibodeaux would be undergoing further tests to determine the full extent of the injury (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter):

Mike Tomlin is REALLY unhappy with Pittsburgh's offensive line

Report: Patriots looking to trade former first-round draft pick

13 options, in-house and external, for Cowboys following Tyron Smith injury

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

Why Tyron Smith's injury is a massive blow to the Dallas Cowboys' offense

5 things to watch during Packers' preseason finale vs. Chiefs

Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

