Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Buggy, Muggy forecast!

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours. The trades will return and strengthen from east to west across the state Thursday night and Friday, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Mullet Champion

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light trade winds to hold through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds are forecast through Thursday. Local radar imagery shows numerous showers spreading westward across the state with scattered to numerous shower activity favoring the overnight to early morning hours. More typical drier summer weather will start from Thursday onward. On Friday, we transition back to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light trade winds today, regular trade wind weather this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds are forecast through Thursday. Local radar imagery shows numerous showers spreading westward across the state with scattered to numerous shower activity favoring the overnight to early morning hours. More typical drier summer weather will start from Thursday onward. On Friday we transition back to a more dominant trade wind weather with sunshine and windward and mauka showers. These moderate to breezy trades will last into at least the first half of next week. Passing showers will typically favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Electric cars by state

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage

HNN News Brief (Aug. 23, 2022) Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients

HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com

This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades

Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
