ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
ABC6.com
Police: 3 men assaulted possibly with golf club and baseball bat at Oakland Beach
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday that three men were assaulted possibly with weapons at Oakland Beach. The assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to Oakland Beach, Det. Lt. Stephanie Giblin said they found several people at the scene, including three men who had been injured.
3 injured in Oakland Beach assault
Multiple people were seen fighting around 10:30 p.m., police said, possibly with a golf club and a baseball bat.
Injured RI man rescued while hiking in New Hampshire
A Coventry man had to be rescued after injuring his leg while hiking in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
whdh.com
Road to Recovery: 21-year-old National Guard member on the mend after accident led to arm amputation
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old National Guardsman from Malden is recovering after an accident left his arm damaged so badly, it required amputation. Reda Said told 7NEWS from his hospital bed it all happened during an exercise at the Framingham Armory over the weekend. “It was just an accident...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
rimonthly.com
The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New Dentist Comes Home to RI Children’s Dentistry
After going to dental school in Boston and getting further training in Missouri, Dr. Christopher Gordon decided to settle back where he started, in his home state of Rhode Island. He is the newest addition to the staff of Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics on South County Trail in East Greenwich.
‘The Dunk’ sign removed to make way for new name
The Dunkin' Donuts Center sign was taken down Wednesday to make room for the facility's new name: the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
whdh.com
Block Island resort temporarily loses licenses after fights
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
soundingsonline.com
She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along
Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain
Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
Pawtucket Times
St. Raphael runner Tyla Forbes in hospital, needs blood
PAWTUCKET – The best way to sum up Tyla Forbes’ impact at St. Raphael Academy has nothing to do with what she’s accomplished on the athletic front. Heading into her senior year, Forbes was the driving force behind the launching of the Kindness Club at the Catholic school.
whdh.com
Boston expands free movie nights to ‘ease’ Orange Line commute stress
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced that it’s expanding its Thursday free movie nights “to help ease the evening commutes for those waiting for Orange Line replacement buses,” the city said in a release. The initiative, Boston Together Again, launched last month, and has been...
Woman killed in Smithfield crash
A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash on Douglas Pike.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
