How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
rimonthly.com

The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine

On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
JAMESTOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

New Dentist Comes Home to RI Children’s Dentistry

After going to dental school in Boston and getting further training in Missouri, Dr. Christopher Gordon decided to settle back where he started, in his home state of Rhode Island. He is the newest addition to the staff of Rhode Island Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics on South County Trail in East Greenwich.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whdh.com

Block Island resort temporarily loses licenses after fights

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
soundingsonline.com

She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along

Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
AMAGANSETT, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain

Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

St. Raphael runner Tyla Forbes in hospital, needs blood

PAWTUCKET – The best way to sum up Tyla Forbes’ impact at St. Raphael Academy has nothing to do with what she’s accomplished on the athletic front. Heading into her senior year, Forbes was the driving force behind the launching of the Kindness Club at the Catholic school.
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA

