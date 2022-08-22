ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

One out when winning run scored. a-sacrificed for Adell in the 7th. b-walked for Gosselin in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Choi in the 7th. 1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 8th. E--Walsh (5), Walls (10). LOB--Los Angeles...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

LOB--Arizona 2, Kansas City 5. 2B--Dozier (22). HR--Varsho (17), off Singer; Walker (30), off Barlow; Witt Jr. (18), off Mantiply. RBI--Varsho (57), Walker (72), Lopez (16), Melendez (45), Witt Jr. 3 (64). SB--Taylor (2), Isbel (8). CS--Rojas (2). S--McCarthy, Lopez 2. Runners left in scoring position--Arizona 1 (C.Kelly); Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

A-walked for McCutchen in the 7th. b-walked for Reyes in the 9th. 1-ran for Bellinger in the 4th. E--Adames (11). LOB--Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B--Renfroe (15), Adames (19), Bellinger (22), C.Taylor (22), J.Turner (25), Gallo (2), T.Turner (33), Thompson (11). HR--Adames (25), off Heaney; Renfroe (23), off Alberto; Barnes (6), off Alexander. RBI--Adames 3 (73), Renfroe 3 (53), Freeman (79), J.Turner (63), Bellinger 2 (54), Barnes 4 (20), Muncy 2 (49), Gallo 2 (7). SF--Muncy 2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

A-walked for Celestino in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Beckham in the 9th. c-grounded out for León in the 9th. 1-ran for McCormick in the 7th. E--Dubón (5). LOB--Minnesota 6, Houston 2. 2B--Polanco (16), Arraez (23), Maldonado (12), Alvarez (17), Tucker (22). HR--Altuve (21), off Bundy; Mancini (15), off Fulmer. RBI--Correa (40), Cave (3), Altuve (45), Gurriel (37), Bregman (75), Mancini 2 (54). SF--Correa, Gurriel, Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

American League Glance

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m. N.Y....
MLB
ESPN

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1

IBB--off Cabrera (Suzuki). Umpires--Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger. T--2:46. A--32,012 (41,649). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

Giolito, Graveman (7), Hendriks (9) and Zavala; Watkins, Baker (7), Akin (7), Head (8), Vespi (9) and Chirinos. W--Giolito 10-7. L--Watkins 4-4. HRs--Baltimore, Hays (14). Berríos, Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Bass (8), Cimber (9), Romano (10) and Kirk; Bello, M.Barnes (6), Whitlock (7), Schreiber (9), Brasier (10) and McGuire. W--Cimber 10-5. L--Brasier 0-3. Sv--Romano (27). HRs--Boston, Cordero (6).
BASEBALL
ESPN

National League Glance

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y....
MLB
ESPN

Connecticut 73, Dallas 58

CONNECTICUT (73) A.Thomas 4-12 5-8 13, Bonner 7-20 6-8 21, J.Jones 5-10 1-1 11, Hiedeman 4-10 0-0 11, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, B.Jones 3-7 2-4 8, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 1-4 1-2 3, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 27-76 15-23 73. DALLAS (58) Gray 3-8...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES --  Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO --  Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBI. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

MLB Power Rankings Week 20: Where every team stands in the last week of August

The dominance of the Dodgers has continued as we enter the last week of August, with Los Angeles on pace for 112-plus wins on the season. In the battle of New York, the Yankees showed signs of life by sweeping the Mets in a two-game series, though the Astros still have a healthy three-game lead over them for the top spot in the American League. The Mets, meanwhile, will turn to the division race and attempt to lock up the title over the surging Braves.
MLB
ESPN

Mariners' George Kirby achieves rare feat by starting game with 24 straight strikes; Julio Rodriguez joins 20-20 club

Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby pulled off a rare feat by throwing 24 straight strikes to start the game Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. Kirby gave up five hits and one run before throwing his first ball to Joey Meneses in the third inning. Kirby is the first pitcher since 1988 to begin his appearance by throwing 24 consecutive strikes, topping the 21 consecutive strikes thrown by Joe Musgrove for Pittsburgh against St. Louis in 2018 and Brett Cecil for St. Louis against Milwaukee in 2017 to begin their respective appearances, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

MLS Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7 p.m. Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
MLS
ESPN

Veteran forward Phil Kessel headed to Vegas on 1-year deal

LAS VEGAS --  The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their forward depth by signing veteran Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal Wednesday. The 34-year-old Kessel spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has 399 goals and 557 assists in 1,204 career games with Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Arizona.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Is the Detroit self-defense guy for real?

THE WALL OF FAKE WEAPONS is about 30 feet long, and Dale Brown talks about each one like it's a crucial family member at his self-defense school here in Detroit. He starts with the plastic batons. He picks one up, cradles it gently for a second and then takes one mock swing before he moves to the bats. Then he walks past the dozens of pretend knives, and then he's about to start describing all of his fake guns when he passes a plastic ax hanging nearby ...
DETROIT, MI

