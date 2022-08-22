ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

southbmore.com

Spoons Cafe Mentioned on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Broadcast

Last night the Baltimore Orioles played in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA. The game was broadcasted on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, as well as on ESPN2’s KidsCast hosted by young broadcasters. During the KidsCast, Orioles player Ryan McKenna was interviewed in the 6th inning and gave a shoutout to Spoons Cafe & Coffee Roasters in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Former WUSA9 sportscaster, Ken Mease dies

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 has lost another family member. Ken Mease, an amazing and respected sportscaster died Monday at the age of 80. According to his son, Kert, Ken had dementia. Ken joined the WUSA9 family in 1986 and remained for another 17 years. He was a devoted husband to...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Maryland might borrow an alternative high school strategy from Texas

Lessons learned in a Texas school district may help more alternative high school students in Maryland get access to early college preparation programs. In 2006, Daniel King was superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District, one of the lowest performing school districts in Texas. King, who has since retired, crafted a plan to get high school dropouts in the alternative high school to return to the classroom. They would not just earn a high school diploma but take some college courses through dual enrollment.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore

Several are injured after a violent night in Baltimore saw multiple shootings throughout the city, Baltimore Police say. A 29-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of Gay Street around 11:35 p.m., on Monday Aug. 22. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Dunbar High School football coach ﻿accused of overtime fraud

Dunbar High School's football coach is accused of timecard and overtime misuse. No criminal charges have been filed against Lawrence Smith, who is also a school police detective. The 11 News I-Team reached out to Smith, who declined to comment. Reached Monday by phone, Smith referred the I-Team to his attorney, who was unavailable for comment.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WASHINGTON, DC
mdhistory.org

Portrait of man in formal attire

This collection is part of the larger Baltimore City Life Museum Collection, transferred to the Maryland Historical Society (now Maryland Center for History and Culture) in 1998. Digital Publisher. Digital resource provided by the Maryland Center for History and Culture. Rights. This digital image is made available here for private...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP, US Marshals arrest armed carjacking suspect in Baltimore

Federal and state authorities arrested a man Friday in connection with a reported carjacking in Baltimore. Maryland State Police said troopers and U.S. Marshals arrested Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, of Baltimore, on armed carjacking and related charges issued by the Baltimore Police Department. State police said troopers and marshals arrested...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland

After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD

