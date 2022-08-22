We're likely watching the final days for several players on a once-great team. The math tells you that the Red Sox’ so-called playoff hopes are tilting toward the hopeless. The Red Sox, two wins from a World Series berth just a year ago but dreadfully constructed from the start this season, have won 60 games, lost 62, and are the lonesome bottom-dwellers in the American League East.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO