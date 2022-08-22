ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund

The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

What’s next for the Red Sox now that the playoffs seem out of reach?

We're likely watching the final days for several players on a once-great team. The math tells you that the Red Sox’ so-called playoff hopes are tilting toward the hopeless. The Red Sox, two wins from a World Series berth just a year ago but dreadfully constructed from the start this season, have won 60 games, lost 62, and are the lonesome bottom-dwellers in the American League East.
BOSTON, MA
