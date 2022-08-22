ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students

Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QN8DMI. Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen …. Columbus school board and teachers’ union reach conceptual …. Preliminary agreement reached to end teachers strike …. One dead after crash in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
NBC4 Columbus

‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools reaches ‘conceptual agreement’ with teachers, ending strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will return to the classroom Monday. A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the strike that began Sunday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with students learning remotely. “We […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt a dog to help Clear the Shelters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Who wants a dog that behaves like her name? Sweet Pea is ready for adoption. This senior pit-mix has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDS) since the beginning of April and knows some of the tricks of the trade.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rodman
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day

The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers picket as Columbus school board meets

Teachers picket as Columbus school board meets. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ. Ohio State defensive backs bring experience entering …. Constitutional amendments clear hurdle for November …. Fatal crash in Circleville. Better Call 4: Does security flaw affect resale value …. 6-year-old gets ‘wish’ to perform on ‘America’s Got …...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Columbus City Schools#Linden
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What teachers strike means for children with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School students will start the year online with digital instruction as teachers strike on the picket lines. One parent is raising concerns about what this will mean for students with disabilities. Megan Wright said she chose to enroll her son in Columbus City Schools because of Colerain Elementary School […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NBC4 Columbus

Teachers, board meeting to end Columbus strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first day of school coming and going with students taking classes remotely, the Columbus City School Board and the teachers’ union met in an attempt to come to a contract agreement. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, there was no word on what, if anything, the negotiation session accomplished. As […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th and North 22nd Avenues, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what caused […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy