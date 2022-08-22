Read full article on original website
Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students
Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QN8DMI. Columbus teacher crosses picket line to support students. Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen …. Columbus school board and teachers’ union reach conceptual …. Preliminary agreement reached to end teachers strike …. One dead after crash in...
Students join teachers as strike continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many Columbus City School students did not attend the first day of classes, opting to walk with teachers on strike. https://nbc4i.co/3wsipMa.
Columbus schools reaches ‘conceptual agreement’ with teachers, ending strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Striking teachers in Columbus City Schools will return to the classroom Monday. A preliminary agreement between the 4,500-member Columbus Education Association and Ohio’s largest public school district was announced early Thursday, ending the strike that began Sunday and heavily disrupted the first day of school Wednesday with students learning remotely. “We […]
Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
Columbus teachers strike rolls into second day
The Columbus teachers strike began with both sides explaining their positions to the public but without new negotiations being scheduled as of Tuesday morning. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AHIqt2.
Columbus teachers strike hits third day before Wednesday meeting
A federal mediator in the negotiations for a new teachers' contract for Columbus City Schools has called both sides to a meeting Wednesday. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AKwlTW.
Teachers picket as Columbus school board meets
Teachers picket as Columbus school board meets. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ. Ohio State defensive backs bring experience entering …. Constitutional amendments clear hurdle for November …. Fatal crash in Circleville. Better Call 4: Does security flaw affect resale value …. 6-year-old gets ‘wish’ to perform on ‘America’s Got …...
Parents describe first day of remote learning as ‘chaos’ for Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though Columbus City Schools spent time and money preparing for an “alternative opening” without teachers, parents described Wednesday’s first day of class on their children’s laptops as “chaos.” Jaclyn Humphries has four children in elementary school; Larry Dent has one starting middle school and another starting high school. Both said […]
Where Columbus students can attend class, get help amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Students of striking Columbus school teachers can set up their laptops for remote learning at locations across the city. https://nbc4i.co/3R0Ri2v.
Columbus, Franklin County leaders call for resolution to CEA strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus and Franklin County leaders are weighing in on the negotiations between the Columbus teachers union and the school district. Their message to both sides: We need a resolution and we need it now. The leaders said in a news conference Monday that both parties need to think about how many […]
Teachers, board meeting to end Columbus strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the first day of school coming and going with students taking classes remotely, the Columbus City School Board and the teachers’ union met in an attempt to come to a contract agreement. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, there was no word on what, if anything, the negotiation session accomplished. As […]
‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Do I have to send my kids to Columbus schools during the strike?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With a teachers’ strike starting just two days away from the start of school, many parents are weighing options on whether their kids will even attend. NBC4 heard from parents who won’t be sending their children to school during the strike — virtual or not. The remote learning plan is Columbus […]
Columbus parents join teachers on picket line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Teachers are on strike and so are some parents in the Columbus City School District. Clinton Elementary is one of many picketing sites for the union and both sides of High Street were completely filled with teachers, parents, and students calling for more work to be done when it comes to […]
Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th and North 22nd Avenues, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what caused […]
Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
$50K bond set for 18-year-old charged in shooting during Groveport football game
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in court Monday after being charged in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys was in Franklin County Municipal […]
