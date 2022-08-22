Read full article on original website
Related
Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus officer won’t be charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Bob Evans robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County grand jury has declined to indict a Columbus police officer in relation to the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect in Columbus in 2020. Columbus police officer Jeffrey Miller will not be charged with the Jan. 25, 2020, shooting of Joshua J....
Knox County identifies woman killed by sheriff’s deputy
ABOVE: A previous report on the deputy-involved shooting in Knox County on Monday. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Monday after breaking into a home. Elizabeth A. Delano, 41, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after the sheriff’s […]
Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school
Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.
sunny95.com
Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting
MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with baby inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat. Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with […]
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th and North 22nd Avenues, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what caused […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
One in custody for questioning after shooting outside Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday. At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred. CPD state that shots were […]
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Police: Man beaten, robbed while buying a car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car. According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road. The 22-year-old male […]
Comments / 0