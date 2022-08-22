ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Knox County identifies woman killed by sheriff’s deputy

ABOVE: A previous report on the deputy-involved shooting in Knox County on Monday. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Monday after breaking into a home. Elizabeth A. Delano, 41, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after the sheriff’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Russia, OH
Knox County, OH
Knox County, OH
Columbus, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Dennis Rodman
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Licking County crash

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
#Shooting#Ryan Day#Ohio State#Violent Crime#Knox Co
NBC4 Columbus

Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th and North 22nd Avenues, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what caused […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man beaten, robbed while buying a car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car. According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road. The 22-year-old male […]
COLUMBUS, OH

