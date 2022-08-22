COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]

