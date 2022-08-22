ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones suffers knee injury in preseason game vs. Cardinals

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxTOl_0hQ4S10j00
Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones, pictured during training camp, suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 24-17 preseason win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Jones suffered a “hyperextension” and will be out for the rest of the preseason, but the third-round draft pick avoided serious injury.

“It’s not going to keep him out for an extended period of time,” Harbaugh said.

After Cardinals and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:32 to go, Jones laid on the ground in pain before walking off the field and into the team’s medical tent under his own power. He was listed as questionable and did not return.

The Ravens had another injury scare early in the second quarter when rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele walked off the field after Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje fell into his right knee while trying to bring down quarterback Tyler Huntley. Faalele, a fourth-round pick, eventually returned to the game.

Jones has been one of the bright spots during training camp, as the third-round pick has shown the potential to be a foundational piece on defense. During the Ravens’ preseason-opening win over the Tennessee Titans, Jones put his speed and athleticism on display when he sacked rookie quarterback Malik Willis in the second quarter.

“He’s a stud,” veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell said about the former UConn standout. “He has all the tools to be a special player in this league. His mindset is that of a guy who’s hungry and wants to be great. I think it’s a great environment for him to flourish and develop.”

This story may be updated.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Raiders, Vikings Have Agreed To Quarterback Trade

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired a potential backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. Mullins was the third-string quarterback on the Raiders before they decided to move him. They must...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Report: Here's What Tom Brady Was Doing During His 10-Day Absence

Tom Brady was away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about 10 days. Leaving your team behind during the preseason is rare, especially from a franchise quarterback. But it turns out it was for a pretty good reason. According to Pro Football Network, Tom Brady went on a family vacation...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Veteran#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles sending first overall pick Jackson Holliday to Low-A Delmarva to finish first pro season

After dominating in his first stint of professional baseball, first overall draft pick Jackson Holliday is heading to Low-A Delmarva to close his first season in the Orioles’ system. He’ll make his debut with the Shorebirds on Thursday. Holliday, 18, hit .409 with a 1.167 OPS in eight games in the Florida Complex League, which concluded its season Tuesday. The son of seven-time major league ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
NFL
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
BASKETBALL
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Herschel Walker Declines Debate: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL star turned political figure Herschel Walker has reportedly declined an invitation to debate his opponent in the U.S. Senate race. Walker, who starred collegiately at Georgia, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of the state. His opponent is Senator Raphael Warnock. The former NFL star has...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy