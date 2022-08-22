Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Car Bomb Death of Putin Ally’s Daughter
Russia’s top diplomat pledged “no mercy” for the perpetrators of a car bomb attack that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a close ultranationalist adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. [. READ:. Russia Loses 50% of Crimean Warplane Capacity ]. Though Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the...
Russia Detains Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Workers for Handing Ukraine Information
(Reuters) -Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday. The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had...
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
Distribution of Chinese Funds by Solomon Islands PM Raises Questions
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands Prime Minister's office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated. Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands' diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing...
Japan Police Chief to Resign Over Abe Shooting, Citing 'Fresh Start'
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he will resign to take responsibility for the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, citing the need for a "fresh start" for the organisation and its security duties. Itaru Nakamura is the most senior official to step down in...
Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression
OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
Ukrainian nuke plant near fighting cut off from power grid
NIKOPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world's worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl — and alarm only increased Thursday when the plant operator said the facility has been cut off from the electrical grid.
India tycoon Adani in hostile bid for news channel NDTV
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is seeking to take over Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television, which is widely known as NDTV. It comes as the multi-billionaire moved to take a majority stake in the firm. NDTV says this "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent" of...
From PM to Prison: Malaysia's Najib Feels Alone and Overwhelmed by 'Betrayal'
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Having played golf with U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will now count convicted murderers and drug traffickers as neighbours. The Federal Court ordered Najib to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a conviction on charges...
Gers: Public finances feel impact of extraordinary times
Two exceptional years of Covid left the public finances in a very different state - for the UK, Scotland and every other country. Gers gives us an indication of just how different in Scotland, as the impact from year one was partly unwound in year two. A higher level of...
U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal
BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
Angola's First Provisional Results Show MPLA Wins Election
LUANDA (Reuters) - Provisional results from vote counting in Angola's general election indicate the ruling party MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, holds a strong lead over the main opposition party, the National Electoral Commission (CNE) said on Thursday. With 33% of the votes counted, CNE...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
Factory slump drags UK near stagnation; US private sector shrinks; eurozone ‘heads into recession’ – as it happened
UK private sector growth hits 18-month low, while the US, Germany and France all suffer falls in activity this month, adding to recession fears
U.S. Promises Expanded Visa Services in Turkey After Ankara Criticism
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States promised on Wednesday to expand its visa processing capacity in Turkey, moving to defuse a dispute that has threatened to further strain already difficult relations between the NATO allies. U.S. visa applicants in Turkey have been facing enormous delays, with wait times for an...
Russia Confirms Independence Day Strike, Kyiv Says It Killed 25 Civilians
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday its forces had struck a railway station in eastern Ukraine, confirming an attack which Kyiv says also hit a residential area and killed 25 civilians as the nation marked its Independence Day. In its daily briefing, the ministry said an Iskander...
