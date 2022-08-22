Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
investing.com
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
Stocks are set up to rally again as inflation drops and recession risks abate, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Inflation should continue to fall and that can help US stocks return to rally mode, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen told CNBC. "I think the rally will regain footing yet in the balance of this year," he said, also noting brighter prospects for corporate earnings. US stocks staged a bear-market rally...
investing.com
Bitcoin plunges below $20K, may reach $10K level this year
New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) After showing some stabilisation in the last few weeks, world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged once again below $20,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote address. Bitcoin initially showed little reaction to Powell's remarks, but then nosedived sharply and on Sunday, it was hovering...
CNBC
Japan's Nikkei leads losses as Asia markets drop after Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Monday following Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday. He warned that rising interest rates will cause "some pain" to the U.S. economy, saying higher interest rates likely will persist "for some time." The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 2.58%...
US News and World Report
Asian Shares Slide on Wall Street Drop That Ended Last Week
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies.
US News and World Report
Singapore Says Retail Investors 'Irrationally Oblivious' to Crypto Risks, Plans Tougher Rules
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore is planning to roll out new regulations that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies at a time when they seem to be "irrationally oblivious" about the risks, its central bank chief said. Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore...
srnnews.com
Fed’s Powell sees pain ahead as interest rates to rise
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) -Americans are headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to beat 40-year high inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday in his bluntest language yet about what is in store for the world’s biggest economy.
Take Five: Next up, it's U.S. payrolls and euro zone inflation
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Global economic unease is growing and the closely watched monthly jobs report in the United States and inflation gauges in Europe will arrive in the coming week at a key juncture for markets and central banks.
Bank of Korea's Rhee says policy tightening unlikely to end before Fed
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo./SEOUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea (BOK) must keep raising interest rates until the rate of inflation is in decline, but the central bank likely could not halt its tightening before the U.S. Federal Reserve, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Saturday.
CNBC
Gold dips as dollar firms on Powell's hawkish tone
Gold prices fell on Monday, as the dollar held on to gains following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal that the central bank will raise interest rates further to tame sky-high inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,732.17 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT, after falling 1.2% on Friday....
Dollar gains as investors brace for higher rates
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S dollar extended its rally on Monday, hitting a five-week high on the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
srnnews.com
Dollar edges lower as investors wait on Fed’s Powell
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index slipped while the euro was steady on Thursday in choppy trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank’s rate hikes. Investors are tossing up between...
US News and World Report
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Business Credit Growth Surges Again in July
(Reuters) - Lending to euro zone companies continued to surge in July, beating expectations for a slowdown due to rising recession fears and plans by lenders to tighten access to fresh credit, European Central Bank data showed. Lending to businesses in the 19-country euro area expanded by 7.7% in July...
The market's laser focus on inflation and the Fed is bizarre, Bank of America strategist says, with all eyes on Jackson Hole
Investors are too closely focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve, a Bank of America strategist said. They should pay attention to the long end of the bond yield curve, Savita Subramanian told Bloomberg. Analysts will closely assess Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at Friday's Jackson Hole gathering. Stock investors...
US News and World Report
Inflation Cools in July as Powell Delivers Key Speech on Interest Rates
Inflation moderated slightly in July, according to a price measure favored by the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index fell 0.1% for the month from June, although the core index excluding food and energy rose by the same amount. Year over year, the index rose at a 6.3% rate, down from 6.8% previously. Economists had forecast a 6.4% rate for July.
biztoc.com
Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate
Jerome Powell is expected to offer a darker message this week. His optimistic words at the annual Jackson Hole conference in 2021 were followed by the biggest sustained surge in prices that the U.S. has seen in four decades. Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate. Many...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
