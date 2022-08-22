ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
investing.com

Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
investing.com

Bitcoin plunges below $20K, may reach $10K level this year

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) After showing some stabilisation in the last few weeks, world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has plunged once again below $20,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote address. Bitcoin initially showed little reaction to Powell's remarks, but then nosedived sharply and on Sunday, it was hovering...
US News and World Report

Asian Shares Slide on Wall Street Drop That Ended Last Week

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares declined Monday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated high interest rates will continue for some time to curb inflation. The plunge in early trading in Asia paralleled the drop on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week sinking more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the U.S. is damaging to Asia’s export-reliant economies.
srnnews.com

Fed’s Powell sees pain ahead as interest rates to rise

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) -Americans are headed for a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising joblessness as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to beat 40-year high inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday in his bluntest language yet about what is in store for the world’s biggest economy.
CNBC

Gold dips as dollar firms on Powell's hawkish tone

Gold prices fell on Monday, as the dollar held on to gains following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's signal that the central bank will raise interest rates further to tame sky-high inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,732.17 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT, after falling 1.2% on Friday....
Reuters

Dollar gains as investors brace for higher rates

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S dollar extended its rally on Monday, hitting a five-week high on the yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation.
srnnews.com

Dollar edges lower as investors wait on Fed’s Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index slipped while the euro was steady on Thursday in choppy trading as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for further clues about the pace of the U.S. central bank’s rate hikes. Investors are tossing up between...
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Business Credit Growth Surges Again in July

(Reuters) - Lending to euro zone companies continued to surge in July, beating expectations for a slowdown due to rising recession fears and plans by lenders to tighten access to fresh credit, European Central Bank data showed. Lending to businesses in the 19-country euro area expanded by 7.7% in July...
US News and World Report

Inflation Cools in July as Powell Delivers Key Speech on Interest Rates

Inflation moderated slightly in July, according to a price measure favored by the Federal Reserve, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures price index fell 0.1% for the month from June, although the core index excluding food and energy rose by the same amount. Year over year, the index rose at a 6.3% rate, down from 6.8% previously. Economists had forecast a 6.4% rate for July.
biztoc.com

Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate

Jerome Powell is expected to offer a darker message this week. His optimistic words at the annual Jackson Hole conference in 2021 were followed by the biggest sustained surge in prices that the U.S. has seen in four decades. Powell hits Wyoming to redefine Fed’s great inflation debate. Many...
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
