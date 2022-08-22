Read full article on original website
Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Around Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island. The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog's long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.”IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has long sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Ukraine's and Europe's biggest, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.“The day has come,” Grossi wrote on Twiter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA's “Support and Assistance Mission ... is now on its way.” “We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” he wrote. “Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week.” Grossi posted a picture of himself with 13 other experts.Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Sudanese Journalists Form Independent Union to Defend Freedoms
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese journalists have formed the country's first independent professional union for decades, in what campaigners said was an important step towards re-establishing freedoms after a military coup. "The victory is to regain our syndicate after more than 30 years in order to defend the freedom and professionalism...
Ukraine Allows Sailors to Leave Country in Likely Boost for Grain Shipments
KYIV (Reuters) - Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports. Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been...
EU Says Serbia, Kosovo Settle Dispute Over Identity Documents
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Serbia and Kosovo have settled an ethnic dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday. "We have a deal," Borrell said in a tweet. "Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel...
Firefighting Tanker Plane in Deadly Australia Crash Likely Stalled - Final Report
SYDNEY (Reuters) -A C-130 tanker plane that crashed and killed all three Americans on board while fighting fires in Australia in 2020 likely stalled when flying in hazardous conditions after making a fire retardant drop, investigators said in a final report on Monday. There is no evidence that the crew...
War Monitor: Israeli Strike Targeted Missile Depot in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media...
German Tourist Detained in Iran - Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) -A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance. The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention. News of the arrest follows the detention...
Russian Forces Hit Motor Sich Plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region - RIA
(Reuters) - Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying. The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which...
Peru Government Proposes 9% Budget Increase for 2023
LIMA - The Peruvian government presented its 2023 budget plan to Congress Friday, proposing a 9% increase from this year's initial budget to 215 billion soles ($55.93 billion). According to the proposal, published on Congress' website, the government estimates economic growth of 3.5% next year, as announced Thursday by the...
Turkey Says It 'Neutralised' Nine PKK Members in Northern Iraq
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's military and intelligence unit "neutralised" nine members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in operations in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry and state-run media said on Saturday. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.
Russia Forces in Syria Say Israeli Jets Attacked Research Facility - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported. Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and...
Protesters Block Peru's Interoceanic Highway After Clashes With Police
LIMA (Reuters) - Hundreds of miners blocked a stretch of Peru's Interoceanic Highway near the border with Brazil on Friday, after a clash between police and protesters the day before left at least one dead and more than a dozen injured. The protest in the Amazonian region of Madre de...
Slovakia's Neighbours to Patrol Its Skies, Freeing MiG Jets for Ukraine
MALACKY, Slovakia (Reuters) - Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow NATO states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine. Slovakia has said it is ready to send...
Migrants Bused to U.S. Capital From Texas Struggle to Secure Housing, Medical Care
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly a month after arriving with their 1-year-old daughter on a bus sent by the governor of Texas to Washington, D.C., Colombian couple Noralis Zuniga and Juan Camilo Mendoza are unsure how long they will be allowed to stay in their city-funded hotel room. The couple, who...
