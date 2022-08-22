ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Japan Police Chief to Resign Over Abe Shooting, Citing 'Fresh Start'

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he will resign to take responsibility for the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, citing the need for a "fresh start" for the organisation and its security duties. Itaru Nakamura is the most senior official to step down in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
ClutchPoints

Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn

NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
US News and World Report

U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged

UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Unification#Assassination#Reuters#The Unification Church#Liberal Democratic Party
US News and World Report

Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
POLITICS
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Building Pontoon Bridge Into Kherson

A satellite image showing the beginnings of a pontoon bridge alongside the Antonovsky Bridge on the north bank of the Dnipro River, with insets showing the bridge and and it under attack. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / via TwitterWith the Antonovsky Bridge still out of action due to HIMARS strikes, Russia appears to be creating a pontoon bridge across the Dnipro River.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Religion
US News and World Report

Distribution of Chinese Funds by Solomon Islands PM Raises Questions

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands Prime Minister's office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated. Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands' diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing...
WORLD
The Independent

Why was Trump let off during Russia probe? Nine-page memo offers new insight

Donald Trump was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice, according to a new memo released by the US Justice Department on Wednesday.The nine-page memo, which was prepared by two senior Justice Department officials for then-attorney general William Barr, offered a legal analysis on whether Mr Trump had criminally obstructed the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.Special counsel Robert Mueller had released a 448-page report outlining the results of his inquiry where he documented Russia's interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Car Bomb Death of Putin Ally’s Daughter

Russia’s top diplomat pledged “no mercy” for the perpetrators of a car bomb attack that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a close ultranationalist adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. [. READ:. Russia Loses 50% of Crimean Warplane Capacity ]. Though Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression

OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy