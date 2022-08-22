Donald Trump was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice, according to a new memo released by the US Justice Department on Wednesday.The nine-page memo, which was prepared by two senior Justice Department officials for then-attorney general William Barr, offered a legal analysis on whether Mr Trump had criminally obstructed the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.Special counsel Robert Mueller had released a 448-page report outlining the results of his inquiry where he documented Russia's interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and...

