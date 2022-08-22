Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Police Chief to Resign Over Abe Shooting, Citing 'Fresh Start'
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's National Police Agency chief said on Thursday he will resign to take responsibility for the murder of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, citing the need for a "fresh start" for the organisation and its security duties. Itaru Nakamura is the most senior official to step down in...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn
NBA icon Dennis Rodman made headlines over the weekend after he revealed his plan to travel to Russia and help in the Brittney Griner case. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s no longer pushing through with his move. According to an ABC report, Rodman has reversed course and clarified that there are no current plans for […] The post Dennis Rodman’s Russia visit to help Brittney Griner takes shocking turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Cuban government starts selling dollars -- with limits
HAVANA (AP) — Cubans lined up by the dozens at exchange houses on Tuesday for the chance to buy dollars and other hard currency from the government for the first time in two years. The new policy announced Monday night comes almost three weeks after the communist government began...
US News and World Report
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
US News and World Report
Trump Blasts White House as Details Emerge About Volume and Classification of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump blasted the White House on Tuesday after a letter released by his ally revealed alarm within the Biden administration over Trump’s possession of hundreds of documents – some of which were marked with among the government’s most classified moniker. “The White House stated...
BBC
Jagtar Singh Johal's brother: Britain betrayed him, now he may be hanged
UK intelligence agencies have been accused of tipping off Indian authorities about British national Jagtar Singh Johal before his abduction and alleged torture by Punjab police. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet asked the UK government to bring Jagtar back home. Mr Johal was an active blogger and...
Philippines' Marcos seeks record $94 billion budget for 2023
MANILA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr asked Congress on Monday for a record 5.29 trillion pesos ($94.40 billion) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
US News and World Report
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Building Pontoon Bridge Into Kherson
A satellite image showing the beginnings of a pontoon bridge alongside the Antonovsky Bridge on the north bank of the Dnipro River, with insets showing the bridge and and it under attack. PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION / via TwitterWith the Antonovsky Bridge still out of action due to HIMARS strikes, Russia appears to be creating a pontoon bridge across the Dnipro River.
Pakistan approves agreement draft to provide troops for World Cup security in Qatar -minister
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar later this year, Pakistan's information minister said on Monday.
FIFA・
US News and World Report
Distribution of Chinese Funds by Solomon Islands PM Raises Questions
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands Prime Minister's office distributed Chinese government money to 39 out of 50 members of parliament twice last year, a budget committee was told, prompting criticism the payments were politically motivated. Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare, who switched the Islands' diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing...
Why was Trump let off during Russia probe? Nine-page memo offers new insight
Donald Trump was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice, according to a new memo released by the US Justice Department on Wednesday.The nine-page memo, which was prepared by two senior Justice Department officials for then-attorney general William Barr, offered a legal analysis on whether Mr Trump had criminally obstructed the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.Special counsel Robert Mueller had released a 448-page report outlining the results of his inquiry where he documented Russia's interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and...
NASAMS Air Defenses, 310k Artillery Rounds In Huge $3B Ukraine Aid Package
A National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) launcher fires an AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM). Royal Netherlands Army'Vampire' counter-drone systems are also included in the new tranche of aid, which is the largest single American package announced to date.
US News and World Report
Russia Pledges ‘No Mercy’ For Car Bomb Death of Putin Ally’s Daughter
Russia’s top diplomat pledged “no mercy” for the perpetrators of a car bomb attack that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a close ultranationalist adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. [. READ:. Russia Loses 50% of Crimean Warplane Capacity ]. Though Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the...
US News and World Report
Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression
OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
Meltdown averted but six months on, Russians face economic pain
MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians.
US News and World Report
U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
