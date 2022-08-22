Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Summer Art Faire to feature 50 different artisans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – The annual Summer Art Faire invites family and friends to spend a weekend enjoying crafty festivities. The 34th Annual Summer Art Faire will be held rain or shine Saturday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Heavenly Scent Herb Farm, located at 13730 White Lake Road, south of Fenton.
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits
(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!. The five-day event kicks off at the Suburban Collection Showplace Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5. In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Autoblog
Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more
The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
nowdecatur.com
Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show
Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
thesalinepost.com
Husband, Father Gary Jedele, Co-Owner of Mid-Tech Inc., Loved Farming
Gary William Jedele, age 60, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 16, 1961 in Saline, the son of LeRoy H. and Irene S. (Kruger) Jedele. On January 22, 1988, he married Judy A. Knoedler. Gary was...
University Of Michigan Library Uncovers Secret About Famous Artifact
One staff member called it a 'gut-wrenching' discovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesalinepost.com
Saline Kicker Riley Behrman Starts Fundraiser to Kick Pediatric Cancer
Is Riley Behrman a placekicker moonlighting as a soccer goalie or vice versa? However, you see it, the Saline High School senior plans to put his talents to greater use this fall. Behrman has launched the Hornets Kicking Cancer campaign. Behrman is asking people to pledge money for every extra...
thesalinepost.com
GOLF: Saline Girls 2nd at Tecumseh Invitational
The Saline varsity girls golf team finished second in the Tecumseh Invitational Monday. Grace Celso finished tied for third and Laura Swanger was tied for eighth as both made the all-tournament team. "The course played tough for the girls but they hung in there and almost pulled out the win...
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained
FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Detroit News
'Awareness is a huge thing': Kirk Gibson rallies local celebrities for Parkinson's benefit
Rochester Hills — Parkinson's is not a death sentence. That's been the motto for former Detroit Tigers and Michigan State star Kirk Gibson since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and the mantra got plenty of play Monday at the sixth-annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.
A Michigan summer day could be as hot as the deep South by 2100
Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of the deep South as climate change drives up air temperatures in coming decades, according to a recent climate science study. A scorching summer day in Flint in 2100 can be expected to feel like a balmy...
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
Comments / 0