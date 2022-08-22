ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Summer Art Faire to feature 50 different artisans

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – The annual Summer Art Faire invites family and friends to spend a weekend enjoying crafty festivities. The 34th Annual Summer Art Faire will be held rain or shine Saturday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Heavenly Scent Herb Farm, located at 13730 White Lake Road, south of Fenton.
FENTON, MI
US 103.1

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!. The five-day event kicks off at the Suburban Collection Showplace Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5. In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Autoblog

Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Dogs, weird stuff, bikes and more

The Woodward Dream Cruise, while largely full of American muscle and American classic cars, is also full of the odd and weird. Frankly, there’s no predicting what folks have hidden away inside their garages, so seeing them out and about on Woodward is always a blast. This year’s edition that runs between Ferndale, MI and Pontiac, MI just wrapped up, and we have everything you might want to see from the cruise in our mega galleries.
FERNDALE, MI
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show

Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Husband, Father Gary Jedele, Co-Owner of Mid-Tech Inc., Loved Farming

Gary William Jedele, age 60, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 16, 1961 in Saline, the son of LeRoy H. and Irene S. (Kruger) Jedele. On January 22, 1988, he married Judy A. Knoedler. Gary was...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Kicker Riley Behrman Starts Fundraiser to Kick Pediatric Cancer

Is Riley Behrman a placekicker moonlighting as a soccer goalie or vice versa? However, you see it, the Saline High School senior plans to put his talents to greater use this fall. Behrman has launched the Hornets Kicking Cancer campaign. Behrman is asking people to pledge money for every extra...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

GOLF: Saline Girls 2nd at Tecumseh Invitational

The Saline varsity girls golf team finished second in the Tecumseh Invitational Monday. Grace Celso finished tied for third and Laura Swanger was tied for eighth as both made the all-tournament team. "The course played tough for the girls but they hung in there and almost pulled out the win...
SALINE, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained

FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
US 103.1

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI

