Milton Hershey buying into program, 2022 FNF Preview

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Belief is one of the biggest character traits in sports. It creates a passion, fuels the biggest upsets, and for Milton Hershey football, it’s something they need their players to have after finishing last season with a losing record.

“I think we need the players to buy in more,” said junior defensive end Michael Blidi. “Last year we weren’t really bought in. They would just get discouraged. And I think now that our positivity is up.”

Milton Hershey finished last season 4-6, but now have a good core returning to make a push to return the Spartans back into a playoff contender. With the right mindset, Milton Hershey has the talent to get to Week 11.

The Spartans will open their season at home against Susquehanna Township on Friday night.

Full Interviews

Watch Milton Hershey head coach Jeff Boger and players Kenny Emile, Malachi Thomas and Michael Blidi’s full interviews during our abc27 Football Media Days.

