wtae.com
Police: Driver fell asleep behind the wheel, leading to head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 34-year-old man fell asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle, leading to a head-on crash in Clarion County that killed two people. The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday. State police said the 34-year-old driver was traveling northbound on State Route...
wesb.com
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
wnynewsnow.com
Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
City of Erie Police have taken a person into custody following a shots fired incident Tuesday afternoon. It was reported at an address on W. 7th St. between Myrtle and Chestnut St. around 2 p.m. Police were in the area at the time and saw the suspect taking off. It...
wnynewsnow.com
Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
explore venango
Police: Suspect Deliberately Cuts Brake Lines on Jeep
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief last week. According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence along Edgewood Drive, in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County, for a report of criminal mischief. Police say a known 24-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Recover Loaded Shotgun Within Young Child’s Reach
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old is facing child endangerment charges after police in Jamestown allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun within reach of a three-year-old. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to an east side address on Monday morning for a reported drug overdose. While on...
Bemus Point man arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Bemus Point man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors.
Fire due to an explosion under investigation in Hinsdale
The Hinsdale Fire Department said the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team is currently investigating the cause.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Make Four Arrests in Stowe Street Drug Bust
A drug bust Monday afternoon at an apartment on Jamestown's north side resulted in four arrests. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street at about 4:00 PM and located 23-year-old Jovian Maisonet, 18-year-old Jaquez Thomas, and two 17-year-old males inside the apartment. The four were allegedly found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, items used for the packaging and distributions of drugs, a quantity of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, and a switchblade knife.
17-year-old arrested for suspected DUI following fatal Crawford Co. crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 17-year-old has been arrested after an accident in Crawford County over the weekend where one passenger died. According to Pennsylvania State Police, five people were traveling north on East Troy Road in Crawford County in a Can-Am Maverick off road vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 4 a.m. when the 17-year-old driver […]
State Police identify victim of fatal weekend accident on I-90
Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in a weekend accident along a busy highway. According to PSP, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Frank Mitulski. Mitulski was pronounced dead at the scene. That accident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the one mile marker of I-90 near the […]
Vehicle fire damages Fairview home
A vehicle fire caused damage to a home in Fairview Township. The fire happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of Magnolia Blvd. Firefighters found the car fully involved when they arrived on scene. Crews had the fire under control within minutes then checked the eves of the house and the attic. The […]
Olean police asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing boy
Olean police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Dakota is described as 5'7" tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Threatening Neighbors With Gun After They Set Off Fireworks Due in Court Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man accused of threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
erienewsnow.com
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
chautauquatoday.com
Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Amish Buggy in Sherman
Two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving an Amish buggy in the Village of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation found that a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Naresh Venkatesan of Erie, Pennsylvania was traveling west on I-86 at about 4:30 PM, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of the Exit 6 off-ramp and Osborn Street. This resulted in his vehicle striking an Amish horse-and-buggy. Deputies say two people in the buggy were transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. The horse was not injured. Venkatesan was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and will answer the charge in Sherman Town Court at a later date. Firefighters from Sherman and Mayville assisted at the scene.
