FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family
HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
HPD releases 'vehicle of interest' photo nearly 8 months after George Floyd's 4-year-old niece was shot
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a "vehicle of interest" in connection with the New Year's Day shooting of a 4-year-old girl. They're hoping a surveillance photo of the vehicle might lead to the shooter or shooters. Arianna Delane, George Floyd's niece, was injured when someone opened fire...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Teen shot during robbery outside apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old was shot in during a robbery in north Houston, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of an apartment complex on Benmar Drive near Beltway 8. Houston police said the attacker robbed a man and then minutes later attempted to rob the teen....
cw39.com
Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
Missing sisters found safe after they were last seen leaving apartment in NW Houston, HPD says
GOOD NEWS! Sisters Amirah and Kamiah Perryman were found safe Wednesday, Houston police said.
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says
Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.
MySanAntonio
The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including One That Steals Your Phone
First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
KHOU
Viral video: Houston business owner follows shoplifting suspect onto bus
"It's literally like stealing from my house. How would you feel if someone went into your house and took $600 worth of stuff?" the shop owner asked.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Pasadena police warn residents of booms ahead of planned bomb exercise
PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena residents are being warned that they could hear a series of explosions during a planned bomb exercise on Tuesday. The Pasadena Police Department said they will be conducting the exercise around 6:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Police Range on Genoa Red Bluff Road near the Bayport North Industrial Park.
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect wearing saggy pants, Jordan Retro sneakers robs ATM attendant in bank parking lot near Montrose
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an ATM attendant in the Montrose area. According to Houston police, on August 12 at around 1:15 p.m., an ATM technician was servicing a machine at a bank in the 1400 block of W. Gray when a man suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun.
Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows
This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
