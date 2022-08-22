ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HPD: Missing Houston sisters found safe and reunited with family

HOUSTON — Two young girls who went missing Wednesday in northwest Harris County have been found safe, police said. The girls are sisters. Police said they have been reunited with their family. The oldest one went missing Tuesday night, the girls' mother told police. The youngest one went missing...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Report says this restaurant serves the best waffles in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The debate will probably go on and on until the end of time, pancakes or waffles?. Well, today we’re taking the waffle’s side of things because it’s National Waffle Day on Wednesday, August 24! NationalToday says, “Waffles aren’t just for breakfast and dessert. Try a garlic and herb batter and use it in place of bread with an entree or as a sandwich.”
TEXAS STATE
Daniel Wolf
theleadernews.com

Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes

As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

The 5 Best New Texas Restaurants, Including One That Steals Your Phone

First, some bad news: It’s still summer, and therefore too hot to venture outside. The good news: a handful of new restaurants are giving us some very compelling reasons to stay indoors — because that’s where they keep the rigatoni, wagyu steaks and lobster ceviche. To that end, here are five of the most exciting new restaurants in Texas, from Houston to Dallas to Wimberley.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pasadena police warn residents of booms ahead of planned bomb exercise

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena residents are being warned that they could hear a series of explosions during a planned bomb exercise on Tuesday. The Pasadena Police Department said they will be conducting the exercise around 6:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Police Range on Genoa Red Bluff Road near the Bayport North Industrial Park.
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Suspect wearing saggy pants, Jordan Retro sneakers robs ATM attendant in bank parking lot near Montrose

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an ATM attendant in the Montrose area. According to Houston police, on August 12 at around 1:15 p.m., an ATM technician was servicing a machine at a bank in the 1400 block of W. Gray when a man suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

